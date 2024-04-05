Apple lays off over 600 employees in California after abandoning electric car project

Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by California, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Although the notice doesn’t specify which projects the employees were working on, Bloomberg reports that most of the affected employees were working at buildings related to its cancelled car project, while others were working at a facility for its next-generation screen development.

Apple winded down both of these projects towards the end of February. The company first started working on its car project, known internally as “Project Titan,” in 2014, and told employees that it was cancelling it on February 27. Bloomberg reported at the time that some remaining employees who were working on the car project would be shifted to Apple’s generative AI projects.

Around the same time, Apple winded down its efforts to design and develop its own smartwatch displays. The displays were supposed to be added to the company’s Apple Watch before potentially going to the company’s other devices.

The WARN notice reveals that affected Apple employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara. The layoffs mark Apple’s first major round of job cuts post-pandemic.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.