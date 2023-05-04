India’s Meesho cuts 251 jobs

Meesho has cut 15% of its workforce, or 251 roles, as the Indian social commerce startup pares its expenses to improve its financial health.

This is the second round of job cuts at Meesho, which eliminated about 150 roles a year ago. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, backed by Fidelity, Prosus, SoftBank, Sequoia India and Meta, said in a statement that it is looking to “work with a leaner organizational structure to achieve sustained profitability.”

“We are committed to ensuring all those impacted have our full support and will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to 9 months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs. We remain grateful for their contributions in building Meesho,” a Meesho spokesperson said in a statement.

The job cuts follows Meesho aggressively cutting its cash burn in the last year. The startup is “nearing zero cash burn” and is targeting to achieve EBIDTA breakeven in 2023, the management told brokerage firm Jefferies.

The seven-year-old e-commerce startup, whose sellers are predominantly based in smaller cities, drove a GMV of $4.5 billion in 2022, a nine-fold growth over a year, the startup told Jefferies.

More to follow.