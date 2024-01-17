YouTube to eliminate 100 employees as layoffs at Google continue

Yet another series of layoffs has hit Google, this time at its video-sharing platform, YouTube. The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant.

“As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement. “To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”

Initially reported by Tubefilter, Youtube’s chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday afternoon that the job cuts were part of restructuring changes to its creator management and operations teams.

The 100 affected employees apparently have a chance to apply for other positions at YouTube, yet this doesn’t necessarily mean a guaranteed position within the company. According to The New York Times, workers have 60 days to find new roles before their dismissals are officially in effect.

“We’re continuing to support any impacted employees as they look for new roles here at Google and beyond,” the spokesperson added.

We’re only three weeks into the new year and already have seen dozens of companies across the tech industry face job reductions, including Discord, Twitch, Prime Video and MGM Studios, as well as Audible, Duolingo, Instagram, Pixar and Unity, among others.