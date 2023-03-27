GitHub slashes engineering team in India

GitHub, the popular developer platform, has laid off virtually its entire engineering team in India in an unusual move as the Microsoft-owned firm cuts its expenses amid the weakening global market conditions.

The developer firm has eliminated over 100 jobs in the South Asian market, a person familiar with the matter said. GitHub informed the employees about the job cut on Tuesday. Gergely Orosz, a former software engineer who runs a popular newsletter Pragmatic Engineer, first reported about the job cuts.

The layoff is likely part of the broader streamlining effort GitHub announced in early last month. GitHub said earlier that it would cut roughly 10% of its workforce by the quarter ending in March.

Microsoft declined to comment.

India is one of the largest developer markets and a key engineering hub for many large companies.