How to securely send tips to TechCrunch

TechCrunch relies on tips, sources and submissions to report on the biggest stories in tech. It’s through people like you that TechCrunch has uncovered safety violations and workplace discrimination, exposed the shady practices of some of the biggest tech companies, and revealed major data breaches that may have otherwise gone undiscovered.

Sources are vital to telling the stories that people, companies, and governments try to hide and cover up. TechCrunch is committed to telling stories that uncover wrongdoing and other unethical or illegal activity, both in government and the private sector.

That’s where you can help. This is how you contact TechCrunch.