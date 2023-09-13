Apple Event 2023: Everything you need to know about iPhone 15, Apple Watch, USB-C connector

It’s Apple event day, and that means lots of new hardware. Are you ready for a new iPhone, new Apple Watch and possibly an update on Vision Pro? Didn’t have time to tune in live? That’s okay — we’ve summed up the most important parts of the event below. We were also live blogging from the ground in Apple Park.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has officially unveiled its latest wearable. The new smartwatch is powered by the new S9 chip, which the company claims is 60% faster, coupled with a 30% faster GPU. The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available for preorder Tuesday before going on sale on September 22.

Redesigned on the inside, giving it a boost in performance and capabilities. It is the “most powerful watch chip yet,” according to Deidre Caldbeck, director of Apple Watch Product Marketing.

Dictation is up to 25% better.

New features — access health data with Siri; Name Drop, which allows users to share personal information when close to another user with the device; and Double Tap, which controls your watch with the tap of your index finger and thumb on the hand you wear the watch.

Ability to ping your iPhone.

Double the brightness.

The company’s first carbon-neutral product.

It also comes in pink!

Cost: Starting at $399

Apple Watch Ultra 2

In addition to the new Series 9, the company this morning announced an update to last year’s Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra will be available for preorder Tuesday before going on sale on September 22.

Also gets the S9 chip, can do the double tap, on-device Siri, and precision-finding to find your iPhone.

New advanced display architecture.

Modular Ultra — customizable watch face.

Power zones for data-collecting during exercise.

Log water dives — #priorities.

Cost: Starting at $799

iPhone 15

Apple also unveiled the next generation of iPhone models. Available for preorder on September 22 and available in stores next week. Read a review.

Super Retina XDR and A16 bionic chip.

Peak brightness.

Comes in two sizes — iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

New contour edge and color embedded throughout the phone. The phone comes in five colors.

New advanced camera system, including 48 megapixels, auto portrait mode and recording in 4K capability.

Easier capability connecting with friends through location share.

Voice isolation capability.

Road Side Assistance and Emergency SOS.

Cost: Starting at $799

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 is the “most Pro iPhone we’ve ever created,” according to Apple. Available for preorder on September 22 and available in stores next week. See what the new models look like in real life.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The phone maker also showed off its new iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its flagship camera capabilities, including:

120 mm-equivalent lens.

25% larger sensor.

f/2.8 aperture.

5x telephoto lens.

Cost: Starting at $1,199.

USB-C

It’s official! The iPhone is getting a USB-C connector. Also, find out what that unlocks.

And what other devices are getting it.

AirPods

The iPhone isn’t getting all the fun: AirPods will get the USB-C connector treatment, too.

USB-C powered AirPods Pro 2 will be available at $249 starting September 22. The company added that users will be able to buy wired EarPods with a USB-C connector at $19.

iCloud+

Apple revealed two new tiers for iCloud+ at its Apple Event in September, its cloud storage subscription. Subscribers can choose between storing 6 terabytes or 12 terabytes of data.

iOS 17

Apple confirmed in its iPhone press release that its latest operating system, iOS 17, will be released as a free software update on September 18. Even if you’re not upgrading to one of Apple’s latest iPhones, you will still be able to update your iPhone and gain new features. Find out more.