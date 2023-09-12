Apple introduces USB-C to AirPods Pro too

Apart from bringing the USB-C port to the iPhone 15 series, Apple has also introduced the port to the AirPods Pro.

The company said at the Wonderlust event today that it will sell a USB-C powered AirPods Pro 2, which will be available at $249 starting September 22. The company added that users will be able to buy wired EarPods with a USB-C connector at $19.

It’s not clear if users will be able to purchase a USB-C case separately.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted that the the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max will get USB-C treatment sometime next year.

In 2021, Apple introduced MagSafe compatibility to both AirPods and AirPods Pro. Now, it is aiming to have a single port across iPhones, iPads, and AirPods.

Apple started moving the iPad line up to USB-C port starting 2018 with the introduction of a new iPad Pro at that time.