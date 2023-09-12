All these Apple products are getting USB-C

Apple introduced a USB-C port to the iPhone 15 finally ditching the Lightning connector. However, the company is introducing a slew of accessories for fast charging speeds or data transfer speeds as well.

The obvious ones are the company’s new smartphones:

the iPhone 15

the iPhone 15 Plus

the iPhone 15 Pro

the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Then, the company is also introducing several accessories to support USB-C (yes, there’s a new dongle):

the EarPods (Apple’s wired earbuds) – $19

the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case – $249. Sadly, Apple isn’t selling the case separately.

60W USB-C to USB-C cable with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds: $19

240W USB-C to USB-C cable with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds: $29

Thunderbolt 4 cable with 10Gbit/s transfer speed: $69. This cable also supports DisplayPort video output (HBR3).

USB-C to lightning adapter for older accessories: $29

This is a confusing strategy by Apple to ship different capacities of cables with different products. It’s clear that if you want better charging speeds or data transfer speeds, you’ll have to shell out more for an Apple or a third-party cable.