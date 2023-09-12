The Apple Watch Series 9 will come in pink

Neural engine this, custom silicon that — did ya hear they’re making the new Apple Watch in pink?

We thought Apple’s fall event title “Wonderlust” was a bit corny, but oh boy, do we love some fun colors. I am still wonderlusting (?) over that purple iMac from a few years back. Now, even Apple is not immune to this Barbie-fueled moment for the color pink. This isn’t rose gold, a color that didn’t seem to exist before like 2015. It’s pink! But if you’re reminiscing about your old hot pink Motorola Razr, we’re sorry to say this is more of a pastel, rather than a bold magenta. Still cute though.

If you’re not willing to spring for the pink, take a hard look in the mirror and confront the impact that toxic masculinity has on all of us… but okay, fine, not everyone wants to wear a pink watch every day, and that’s just a matter of personal preference. So, the Apple Watch Series 9, running Watch OS 10, will also come in colors like starlight, Product Red, midnight and silver.

