iCloud+ adds a 6TB and 12TB storage plan

Slipped at the end of its announcements for a new line of iPhones, Apple revealed two new tiers for iCloud+, its cloud storage subscription.

Now, subscribers can store 6 terabytes or 12 terabytes of data with these new subscription tiers. While the average consumer won’t need that much space, these plans could be useful for photographers and filmmakers, who are getting big camera upgrades on the new iPhone 15. But apparently lots of people need lots of storage, because these new iCloud storage plans got the biggest round of applause of the day.

I am not lying when I say the new iCloud storage plans just got the loudest real applause in the theater today — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 12, 2023

Currently, subscribers pay $0.99 per month for 50GB of cloud storage, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2 TB. Based on the existing price structure, we can guess that the 6TB and 12TB subscriptions will run, at most, $30 and $60 per month respectively. For purposes of comparison, Google’s cloud storage plans for 5TB and 10TB of data run $24.99 per month and $49.99 per month respectively, so they’re in the same ballpark.

iCloud+ subscribers also get existing privacy features like Hide My Email and Private Relay.