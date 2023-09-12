Siri gains access to health data, adds on-device processing on Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is bringing some Siri improvements to Apple Watch owners, including the ability to access health data through the virtual assistant. Plus, Apple notes that most of the common Siri requests can be handled on the device for increased speed.

This is possible thanks to a new neural engine that allows “the most common” Sirir requests to be handled on the watch itself, instead of being sent to the cloud. That means they won’t be slowed down by a poor network connection or Wi-Fi signal, Apple says.

In addition, with the more advanced transformer model on Series 9, dictation is up to 25% more accurate than on Series 8, noted Apple.

Siri will also gain a brand new feature as users will now be able to access their health data via Siri voice requests.

That means you can ask your Watch things like “How much did I sleep last night?,” “What’s my average walking heart rate?,” and more. And you can log health data like your weight or period or that you’ve taken your medications with just your voice.

Siri health queries will be available later this year in English and Mandarin with more languages to follow.

Alongside the launch of Series 9, Apple Watch owners will also receive an update to WatchOS 10 which offers a big revamp with widgets, topographic maps, mindfulness features and more, including the new Name Drop feature, which lets users share personal information when close to another user with the device.