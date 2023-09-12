Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives with new S9 chip

In addition to the new Series 9, the company morning announced an update to last year’s Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 is powered by the S9 chip — same as the Series. The crowd at today’s event let out an audible gasp when the company revealed that the rugged smartwatch has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The company still managed to keep the Ultra 1’s battery with 36 hours on a charge or 72 with Low Power Mode

Like the Series 9, the Ultra is carbon neutral if paired with the new Alpine Loop. The new Ultra starts at $799. Pre-order starts today and it starts shipping September 22.