Apple Event 2023: Everything announced so far including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch, USB-C connector, etc.

It’s Apple event day, and that means lots of new hardware. Are you ready for a new iPhone, new Apple Watch and possibly an update on Vision Pro? Don’t have time to tune in live? That’s ok — we’re summing up the most important parts of the event below. You can also catch the live blog from our team on the ground in Apple Park.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has officially unveiled its latest wearable. The new smartwatch is powered by the new S9 chip, which the company claims is 60% faster, coupled with a 30% faster GPU.

Redesigned on the inside, giving it a boost in performance and capabilities. It is the “most powerful watch chip yet,” according to Deidre Caldbeck, director of Apple Watch Product Marketing.

Dictation is up to 25% better.

New features – access health data with Siri, Name Drop, which allows users to share personal information when close to another user with the device and Double Tap, which controls your watch with the tap of your index finger and thumb on the hand you wear the watch.

Ability to ping your iPhone.

Double the brightness.

The company’s first carbon neutral product.

It also comes in pink!

Apple Watch Ultra 2

In addition to the new Series 9, the company morning announced an update to last year’s Apple Watch Ultra.

Also gets the S9 chip, can do the double tap, on-device Siri, and precision-finding to find your iPhone.

New advanced display architecture.

Modular Ultra – customizable watch face.

Power zones for data-collecting during exercise.

Log water dives – #priorities.

iPhone 15

Apple also unveiled the next generation of iPhone models.

Super Retina XDR and A16 bionic chip.

Peak brightness.

Comes in two sizes – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

New contour edge and color embedded throughout the phone. The phone comes in five colors.

New advanced camera system, including 48 megapixels, auto portrait mode and recording in 4K capability.

Easier capability connecting with friends through location share.

Voice isolation capability.

Road Side Assistance and Emergency SOS.

Now comes in titanium!

USB-C

It’s official! The iPhone is getting a USB-C connector. Also, find out what that unlocks.