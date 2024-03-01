A comprehensive list of 2023 & 2024 tech layoffs From major layoffs at Google, Amazon and Microsoft to small fintech startups and apps

The tech-wide reckoning that began in 2022 and ran throughout into 2023 has continued into this year. And while 2024’s losses are not at that scale, they’re still significant, driven by big names like Pixar, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla and TikTok. It remains to be seen if this year’s layoff trends follow last year’s, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter.

Momentum for a tech sector rebound remains slow to build, outside of bright spots within artificial intelligence and adjacent companies, resulting in tech companies continuing to cut back on their workforces and pivot from a growth mindset to one based on efficiency in the face of stubborn market conditions.

But tracking these layoffs helps us to understand the impact on innovation, which companies are facing tough pressures and who is available to hire for the businesses lucky to be growing right now. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly. If you have a tip on a layoff, contact us here. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact us here.

The final total of layoffs for 2023 ended up being 262,735, according to Layoffs.fyi. Tech layoffs conducted in 2023 were 59% higher than 2022’s total, according to the data in the tracker. And 2024 is off to a rough start despite not reaching the peak of last year’s first quarter cutbacks.

Data visualization by Miranda Halpern, created with Flourish

February 2024

Fisker

Plans to lay off 15% of its workforce and says it likely does not have enough cash on hand to survive the next 12 months.

EA

Cut 5% of its workforce, impacting 670 employees, as it moves away from the “development of future licensed IP.”

Bumble

Is letting go of about 350 employees, accounting for 30% of its workforce.

Apple

Is likely cutting hundreds of employees who worked on the company’s autonomous electric car project now that the effort has stopped, TechCrunch has learned.

Sony

Is laying off 900 employees from its PlayStation unit, affecting 8% of the division’s workforce. Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla and Firesprite studios will also be impacted.

Expedia

Will reportedly cut 1,500 roles in 2024, primarily in its Product & Technology division, accounting for more than 8% of the company’s workforce.

Finder

Eliminated roughly 60 employees, or 17% of its workforce. It’s the financial startup’s third major layoff round in the past 12 months.

Rivian

Is laying off 10% of its salaried workforce in a bid to cut costs in an increasingly tough market for EVs.

Meati Foods

Will lay off 13% of its workforce as it works to “build a financially sustainable business,” CEO Phil Graves told TechCrunch exclusively.

Cisco

Announced it will eliminate 5% of its employees, impacting more than 4,000 people.

Toast

Will lay off about 550 workers in a move designed to promote “operating expense efficiency.”

Instacart

Announced in an SEC filing that it will lay off roughly 250 employees as part of a restructuring effort.

Mozilla

Is scaling back its investment in a number of products, TechCrunch has learned, resulting in layoffs that will affect roughly 60 employees.

Grammarly

Is laying off 230 employees worldwide as part of the company’s efforts to advance its focus on “the AI-enabled workplace of the future.”

Getaround

Is cutting 30% of its North American workforce as part of a restructuring.

Amazon

Is reportedly cutting jobs in its healthcare businesses One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy. The number of impacted roles is currently unknown.

DocuSign

Announced plans to eliminate 6% of its workforce, largely impacting the company’s sales and marketing divisions.

Snap

Announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce, impacting roughly 500-plus employees, in an effort to “reduce hierarchy.”

Polygon Labs

Has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, CEO Marc Boiron announced in a blog post.

Okta

Is laying off approximately 400 employees. The layoffs come almost exactly a year to the day after Okta announced plans to cut about 300 employees.

January 2024

Thinx

Will lay off 95 workers in New York City, according to a filing with the New York Department of Labor.

Proofpoint

Is laying off about 6% of its global workforce, or 280 employees, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Wattpad

Conducted another round of layoffs earlier this month, amounting to roughly 15% of its workforce, a source familiar with the situation told TechCrunch.

Block

Is reportedly laying off around 1,000 people in the Cash App, foundational and Square arms of Block.

PayPal

Has reportedly begun company-wide layoffs. While it is unclear how many people will be affected, one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.”

Aurora Solar

Has laid off 20% of its staff of about 1,000 people, TechCrunch exclusively learned. The cuts to the software startup come despite record growth in the solar industry last year.

iRobot

Is laying off 350 people, or one-third of its headcount, after Amazon’s bid to acquire the Roomba-maker shuttered. Longtime CEO Colin Angle has also stepped down.

Salesforce

Is reportedly laying off 700 workers, or around 1% of its staff. This comes after the company had a significant reduction of 10% of its workforce in 2023.

Flexport

Is reportedly planning to cut around 20% of its staff in the next few weeks. The company announced similar cuts in October, when founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO and slashed its workforce by 20%.

Microsoft

Is laying off 1,900 employees across its gaming divisions following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced he will also be stepping down.

Swiggy

Is cutting about 400 jobs, 7% of its workforce, as the food delivery startup seeks to bring further improvements to its finances ahead of a planned IPO later this year.

Aurora

Laid off dozens of workers, according to sources familiar with the decision. The autonomous vehicle technology company has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce has been laid off.

eBay

Will lay off 9% of the company’s workforce, affecting about 1,000 full-time employees. In a blog post, the company also plans to cut contract roles in the coming months.

SAP

Announced it intends to offer voluntary buyouts or job changes to 8,000 employees amid restructuring.

Brex

Laid off 20% of its staff, affecting 282 workers. In a blog post, Co-CEO Pedro Franceschi said that the company is prioritizing “long-term thinking and ownership over short-term gains in our comp structure.”

TikTok

Eliminated around 60 jobs across the U.S. in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin in addition to layoffs in international markets. The affected roles, according to NPR’s initial reporting, are largely in sales and advertising.

Vroom

Is cutting 90% of its employees as it shuts down its online used car marketplace and shifts resources into two business units: one focused on auto financing and the other on AI-powered analytics.

Riot Games

Is laying off 11% of its workforce, affecting about 530 employees, as the company focuses on “fewer, high-impact projects.” The League of Legends maker is also sunsetting its five-year-old publishing group, Riot Forge.

Wayfair

Is eliminating 13% of its global workforce, affecting 1,650 employees, in a restructuring effort aimed at cutting layers of management.

YouTube

Will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch, as part of a restructuring effort in its creator management and operations teams.

Google

Is laying off “hundreds” of employees in its advertising sales team, according to a leaked memo. The cuts come a week after the company did sweeping layoffs across its hardware teams. And more layoffs will come throughout the year, as CEO Sundar Pichai told the company in a memo obtained by the Verge.

Lost Boys Interactive

Reportedly laid off a “sizable” number of employees January 12. The game developer studio was acquired by Borderlands maker Gearbox in 2022.

Pixar

Is going to lay off employees in 2024, TechCrunch exclusively learned, with the total impacted employees potentially reaching as high as 20% of the animation studio’s 1,300 person workforce. The cutbacks come as Disney looks to reduce the studio’s output as it struggles to achieve profitability in streaming.

Audible

Is laying off 5% of its workforce, citing an “increasingly challenging landscape,” according to a leaked memo obtained by Business Insider.

Discord

Is laying off 17% of its staff, impacting 170 people. In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron blamed the cuts on the company growing too quickly.

Google

Laid off hundreds of employees across its Google Assistant division and the team that manages Pixel, Nest and Fitbit hardware. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman are also exiting.

Amazon

Is laying off “several hundreds” of employees at Prime Video and MGM Studios, according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. The cuts come days after the 500 layoffs at Amazon’s Twitch.

Twitch

Is reportedly laying off 500 employees, 35% of its current staff, amid a continued struggle to achieve profitability in the face of rising costs and community backlash. The pending layoffs come after hundreds more employees were laid off in 2023.

Treasure Financial

Confirmed to TechCunch that layoffs, conducted in December, had impacted 14 employees, accounting for 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources.

Duolingo

Confirmed it cut 10% of its contractor workforce at the end of 2023 as it turns to AI to streamline content production and translations previously handled by humans.

Rent the Runway

Will cut about 10% of corporate roles as it goes through a restructuring plan following Anushka Salinas’ planned resignation as operating chief and president at the end of January.

Unity

Is reducing its workforce by about 25%, or 1,800 people. The video game engine maker went through three rounds of layoffs in 2023.

Pitch

Laid off two-thirds of its employees as the German startup, which built collaborative presentation software, looks to pursue a “completely different path.” CEO and co-founder Christian Reber also stepped down.

BenchSci

The AI and biomedical startup reportedly cut 17% of its workforce January 8, citing “shifts in the economic environment,” in a LinkedIn post announcing the layoffs.

Flexe

Eliminated 38% of its staff January 8 as the online retail logistics company follows up after conducting layoffs in September 2023.

NuScale

Announced January 8 it is laying off 28% of its staff, or 154 workers, as the small modular nuclear reactor company shifts its focus to “key strategic areas.”

Trigo

Is reportedly laying off 15% of its workforce focused on computer vision for retailers.

InVision

Is shutting down at the end of 2024 after a 12 year run. The design collaboration startup was once valued at nearly $2B.

VideoAmp

Is laying off nearly 20% of its workforce as it tries to maintain its battle with Nielsen over media measurement. CEO Ross McCray stepped down from the company.

Orca Security

Is laying off roughly 15% of its staff, totaling 60 employees. The Israel-based unicorn reportedly plans to move some impacted employees into other positions at the company.

Frontdesk

Laid off its entire 200-person workforce January 2 after attempts to raise more capital failed, TechCrunch exclusively learned. The mass layoff comes just seven months after the startup acquired rival Zencity.

December 2023

ShareChat

Is cutting 15% of its workforce in a “strategic restructuring” effort for 2024.

Insightec

Is reportedly laying off 100 employees, with 60 from the company’s Israel headquarters.

Udaan

Reportedly laid off up to 150 employees in a restructuring effort. This month, the business-to-business e-commerce startup scored $340 million in new funding.

Enphase

Is reducing their workforce by around 10%, impacting roughly 350 contractors and employees, president and CEO Badri Kothandaraman wrote in a blog post December 18.

Arm Holdings PLC

Reportedly laid off more than 70 software engineers in China and will relocate some roles.

Delivery Hero

Is shutting down operations in Taiwan and Turkey and plans to eliminate roles at its Berlin headquarters, the company said December 18.

eBay

Is reportedly eliminating nearly 10% of its workforce in Israel. It’s the company’s second round of layoffs this year.

Intel

Will cut 235 employees at its Folsom office campus at the end of the year, the company reported to state employment officials December 15.

Superpedestrian

Is shutting down its U.S.-based shared scooter operation and exploring a sale of its European business, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.

Bolt

Confirmed it laid off 29% of its staff December 15. The e-commerce company known for its one-click checkout technology was at one time the subject of a federal probe.

Cruise

In an announcement obtained exclusively by TechCrunch, the embattled self-driving car company is cutting 900 employees, or 24% of its workforce, per a December 14 email from new president and CTO Mo Elshenawy.

Etsy

Is laying off 11% of its workforce. In a letter to employees December 13, CEO Josh Silverman cited a “very challenging macro and competitive environment.”

Chipper Cash

Has reportedly laid off 15 people across various departments. It would be the fintech unicorn’s fourth round of layoffs this year.

SmileDirectClub

Has shut down three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing $900 million of debt.

Sunfolding

Is reportedly winding down its operations. On its website, Y Combinator categorizes Sunfolding as an “inactive” company.

Zulily

Will lay off more than 500 employees after closing fulfillment centers in Ohio and Nevada in February 2024.

D2iQ

Is shutting down its operations and selling its assets to Nutanix.

Atmosphere

Has reportedly eliminated a large part of its workforce. The business-focused streaming TV service raised $100 million in 2022.

Tidal

Is laying off more than 10% of its staff, the company confirmed to TechCrunch December 7.

ZestMoney

Is shutting down operations. The Goldman Sachs-backed “buy now, pay later” startup was once valued at $450 million.

Navan

Is cutting about 145 roles as the travel startup previously known as TripActions plans to become public.

Incredibuild

Is laying off 20% of its workforce. The software development startup previously raised $35 million in a Series B funding in 2022.

Bill

Will cut around 15% of its workforce, the company announced December 5, and close its Sydney office to increase profitability.

CourseHero

Announced December 5 it eliminated 23 employees across engineering, operations and development.

Pivo

Shut down operations December 5. The Nigerian fintech startup previously raised $2 million in a seed round.

Twilio

Announced hundreds of job cuts December 4, amounting to 5% of the company’s workforce.

Spotify

Is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, the company announced December 4. This marks Spotify’s third round of layoffs this year.

Bending Spoons

Has laid off the entire staff of Filmic, the team behind popular video and photo-editing apps that Bending Spoons acquired in July.

November 2023

Zepz

Cut 30 roles November 30 after the fintech unicorn eliminated 26% of its workforce earlier this year.

Domo

Made reductions to 7% of staff, in addition to reductions in its contract workforce, CEO Joshua G. James announced in the company’s Q3 earnings call November 30.

Mojo

Is laying off 20% of its staff, the company announced to staff November 30. The A-Rod and Marc Lore-founded sports betting startup previously raised $100 million.

Loco

Is cutting its workforce by about 36%, co-founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh announced at a November 30 town hall.

Unity

Is laying off 265 workers November 29 after eliminating its Wētā Digital division, which it acquired in 2021.

Tier Mobility

Is cutting roughly 22% of its staff, CEO and co-founder Lawrence Leuschner announced November 28.

Dataminr

Is laying off about 20% of its staff starting November 28, citing “the recent rapid advancements of our AI platform,” according to a memo from founder and CEO Ted Bailey.

Multiverse

Will lay off nearly a third of their U.S. staff. It’s the second round of layoffs at the U.K.-based unicorn company in just over a month.

ONE

Is cutting its workforce by around 25% November 27, citing “market conditions” affecting the EV battery startup.

ByteDance

Started mass layoffs November 27 in its gaming department, Nuverse, after two years of tepid performance. The number of affected employees is unknown.

Veev

Is closing up shop, according to multiple reports, after reaching unicorn status in 2022.

Tulip

Laid off 25 employees, CEO Ali Asaria announced November 24.

Anar

Is shutting down operations and returning capital to investors, CEO Nishank Jain announced November 23.

Alerzo

Cut 100 workers November 21, reportedly due to increases in automation. The recent layoffs come after Alzero cut 15% of its workforce earlier this year and 5% in 2022.

C3.ai

Reportedly cut jobs across departments November 20, citing a need to reduce costs. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that several impacted employees received just one month of severance.

Jodo

Reportedly cut around 100 roles across engineering, customer success, data and sales November 20.

Amazon

Is reportedly laying off “several hundred” employees in their Alexa division and its freshly launched Artificial General Intelligence team.

FreshBooks

Laid off 6% of their workforce November 17 as the company shuts down operations in Raleigh, North Carolina. President Mark Girvan and CEO Don Epperson are also leaving the company.

Beamery

Is reportedly cutting 25% of its workforce amid a larger restructuring and cost-cutting effort.

Paystack

Laid off 33 employees in Europe and Dubai November 16 as the company cuts down on operations outside of Africa.

Sega

Is reportedly planning to “phase out” 80 temporary workers by 2024. The company is now facing an unfair labor practice complaint, with workers alleging the layoffs are retaliation for unionizing.

Chewy

Laid off more than 200 employees November 14. The cuts impact roles in HR, recruiting, data, business intelligence, plus directors and higher managers.

Amazon

Is cutting “just over 180” roles in its gaming division, VP Christoph Hartmann wrote in an email to employees November 13.

Carta

Is reportedly cutting more of its workforce. The number of positions affected are unknown, but it would be the unicorn startup’s third layoff round this year.

Pico

Is cutting a “few hundred” roles, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch November 9. ByteDance’s Oculus challenger held an internal meeting announcing it is halting its expansion this week.

Cruise

Started laying off contingent workers who supported driverless operations November 9. Those layoffs came after the company recalled 950 robotaxis and lost key commercial permits to operate in California.

Snap

Laid off fewer than 20 project managers November 8. CNBC reported that Snap’s vice president of engineering, ​​Nima Khajehnouri, will also be leaving.

Amazon

Started cutting workers in its music streaming division in Latin America, North America and Europe, the company confirmed November 8.

Google

Confirmed November 8 it eliminated “a small number of roles” in its consumer support staff, Google Users & Products.

Virgin Galactic

Said in a memo to staff November 8 it is cutting costs and reducing staff. The number of employees impacted is currently unknown.

Ubisoft Montreal

Confirmed November 7 it will cut 98 roles in business administration and IT. Ubisoft said 124 positions will be eliminated overall across Canada, including reductions in its global IT team and its VFX studio, Hybride.

Nextdoor

Revealed in its Q3 earnings that it is reducing its workforce by 25%.

Beyond Meat

Announced cuts November 6 affecting around 19% of its non-production employees. The plant-based meat company says it will also review its entire global operations for cost-cutting opportunities.

Ava Labs

Is cutting 12% of its workforce, CEO Emin Gün Sirer confirmed November 6.

OpenSea

Laid off about 50% of its staff, the company confirmed November 3. CEO Devin Finzer posted a statement on X saying the NFT marketplace is now focused on “OpenSea 2.0.”

Starz

Is laying off more than 10% of its staff ahead of the company spinning out from Lionsgate, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch announced November 3. The network and streaming app will also exit Australia and the U.K.

Faire

Laid off about 250 people November 3 as part of restructuring. The wholesale marketplace raised a $416 million extension at a $12.6 billion valuation last year.

Niu

Confirmed to TechCrunch November 3 that it is issuing a round of layoffs affecting about 10% of their workforce, citing “fierce competition.”

100 Thieves

Is reducing its workforce by 20%, CEO John Robinson announced November 2. The esports brand is spinning out its game studio as well as its energy drink brand, Juvee.

OpenSpace

Conducted a round of layoffs, CEO Jeevan Kalanithi announced November 2. The number of employees impacted by the layoffs has yet to be reported.

Informatica

Is laying off 10% of its global workforce, the cloud data management company announced in its Q3 results November 1.

Splunk

Is set to cut around 500 employees CEO Gary Steele said in a message to employees November 1 ahead of its planned acquisition by Cisco.

October 2023

Bungie

Is laying off about 100 employees, CEO Pete Parsons announced 10/30. The Sony-owned game studio is also delaying two of its upcoming titles as a result.

Karat

Reportedly cut an estimated 10% of its workforce October 27 after the financial startup for creators raised a $70 million Series B round earlier this year.

Hippo

Plans to eliminate 120 roles, the company said in an SEC filing October 30.

Liberty Mutual

Plans to cut 850 members of its staff, the insurance company confirmed October 27.

Salsify

Cut 110 jobs and are moving some roles abroad, CEO and co-founder Jason Purcell announced October 25.

Slync

Is shutting down, months after its former CEO Chris Kirchner was arrested on fraud charges and sued the company to pay for his legal bills.

Shipt

Announced October 24 in a company statement that it laid off 3.5% of their workforce and will close many open roles.

Pebble

The X alternative previously known as T2 announced October 24 that it is shutting down its operations.

Nokia

Announced October 19 that it will cut up to 14,000 jobs, or 16% of its workforce, following a sizable dip in Q3.

Roblox China

Cut 15 roles on October 24, two years after the joint effort with Tencent abruptly paused its service.

Tropic

Eliminated 26 roles, CEO David Campbell confirmed in a LinkedIn post October 21.

Convoy

Is halting operations due to a “massive freight recession,” CEO Dan Lewis announced in a memo October 19, a week after laying off 20% of its workforce.

LegalZoom

Plans to lay off more than 100 workers in its sales division, the company disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter.

Plume

Laid off more than two dozen workers, TechCrunch learned October 18, about a year after the trans healthcare startup raised a $24 million Series B.

Google

Eliminated at least 40 roles in its news division, Google confirmed October 18.

Expedia Group

Cut around 100 jobs, Skift reports, in its second round of layoffs in recent months. The cuts reportedly impacted employees across data and AI.

Stack Overflow

Laid off 28% of its staff, more than likely impacting 100 people, the Prosus-owned company announced October 16.

Bandcamp

Eliminated 50% of its staff on October 16 after ownership changed from video game company Epic to music licensing platform Songtradr.

LinkedIn

Confirmed October 16 that it will cut 668 more jobs, bringing the total to nearly 1,400 this year, with the bulk of the most recent cuts impacting those with R&D roles.

Flexport

On October 13 began laying off 20% of its workers, about 600 people, as it prepares for restructuring, and continues a cost-cutting campaign that began with rescinding offers and working to lease office space.

Qualcomm

Is cutting 1,258 jobs in two of its California offices. According to a filing with the California Employment Development Department, the semiconductor company plans to make the reductions in December.

Blue Origin

Laid off 40 people October 10, including software engineers and program managers, according to The Information.

Stitch Fix

Will lay off 558 employees after the personal styling subscription service closes a distribution center in Dallas.

Synapse

Confirmed October 6 that it had laid off 86 people, about 40% of the a16z-backed fintech company. Earlier in the year, Synapse laid off 18% of its employees after its growth slowed.

Bird

Issued a new round of layoffs after acquiring Spin, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. The layoffs came one week after the company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and the exact number remains unknown.

Qualtrics

Announced on October 4 that 780 roles are being eliminated and that “several hundred” roles are changing or moving locations in 2024.

Hopper

Is reducing its full-time staff by 30%, amounting to 250 job cuts, the company announced October 3.

Chainalysis

Announced October 2 that it is laying off around 15% of its workforce, affecting approximately 150 employees.

September 2023

IronNet

In a regulatory filing published September 29, the cybersecurity startup has ceased all business activities as it prepares for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and has laid off its remaining staff.

Naughty Dog

Is reportedly cutting at least 25 contract developers, two sources familiar with the situation told Kotaku.

Epic Games

Announced on September 28 that the Fortnite maker is laying off 16% of its workforce, amounting to 870 people.

Talkdesk

An impacted employee confirmed on September 27 that at least 140 people, if not more, were affected by Talkdesk’s third round of layoffs in less than 14 months.

Byju’s

Announced on September 26, the company plans to cut 5,000 jobs due to restructuring efforts. The startup has eliminated more than 10,000 positions in the past two years.

Roblox

Confirmed to TechCrunch on September 21, Roblox let go of 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization. No other teams are impacted.

Divvy Homes

Announced on September 11 that it is laying off 94 employees.

Sensor Tower

Announced on September 8 that it laid off approximately 40 people out of the 270+ at the company, including C-suite executives.

Roku

Announced September 6 that it plans to lay off approximately 10% of its workforce, representing over 300 employees.

August 2023

Malwarebytes

Announced on August 31 that it laid off 100 employees, mainly impacting corporate employees.

Twiga

Announced on August 21 that it is laying off 283 employees, or 33% of its workforce.

SecureWorks

Announced on August 14 that it will let go of 15% of its workforce, impacting about 300 employees. This is the company’s second round of layoffs this year.

CoinDesk

Announced on August 14 that it is cutting 16% of staff.

NCC Group

Confirmed on August 10 that it is making more layoffs, its second round of layoffs in just six months. The company declined to say how many employees are affected by this round of cuts. NCC Group cut 125 employees in February.

Rapid7

Announced on August 9 that it plans to lay off 18% of its workforce, affecting more than 400 employees globally.

Mobile Premier League

Announced on August 8 that it is laying off approximately 50% of its employees or 350 people.

Astra

Announced on August 4 that it has laid off 25% of its workforce since the beginning of the quarter.

Discord

Announced on August 3 that it has let go of nearly 40 employees or 4% of its workforce.

HackerOne

Announced on August 2 that it is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 50 employees.

Tekion

Announced on August 2 by Inc42, the startup laid off around 300 employees or 10% of its workforce. Of the 300 employees being let go, about 200 were from Tekion’s India office.

Planet

Announced on August 1 that it is laying off 117 employees, or 10% of staff.

July 2023

Dunzo

Announced July 19 that it is postponing employee salaries for a month and plans a new wave of layoffs as soon as July 20. Dunzo executives informed employees that they will likely be cutting over 200 jobs, in what will be its third layoff this year. The company has eliminated about 400 jobs this year so far.

Cameo

Announced on July 18 that it intends to lay off 80 workers.

Skill-Lync

Announced on July 13 that the Indian startup has laid off 20% of its workforce, around 225 employees.

Crunchbase

Announced on LinkedIn on July 9 that the company is laying off 52 employees.

Microsoft

Announced July 10 that the company is eliminating additional jobs a week after the start of its 2023 fiscal year. These layoffs are in addition to the 10,000 layoffs announced in January.

ClickUp

Announced on July 4 that it has laid off 10% of its workforce, about 90 people.

June 2023

Niantic

Announced June 29 that it laid of 230 employees — one year after it laid off around 90 employees.

Plex

Announced June 29 that it laid off approximately 20% of its staff, or 37 employees.

Grab

Announced the week of June 23 that it laid off more than a thousand people, or 11% of its staff.

Olx Group

Announced on June 20 that it has cut around 800 jobs globally. The news comes as the company started to close operations of its automotive business nit Olx Autos in some markets.

Mojocare

Announced on June 18 that the company will be laying off some 150 employees, a majority of the workforce.

Tada

Operated by Korean ride-sharing company Socar’s subsidiary VCNC announced on June 15 that it plans to let go of at least 50% of its staff or about 45 people at Tada.

Better.com

Announced on June 7 that it laid off its real estate team, it is not clear how many people were impacted.

Ursa Major

At least 14 people have been laid off from the rocket engine startup, announced on June 7. Ursa Major did not respond to TechCrunch’s inquiry into the layoffs, or the number of people affected. According to LinkedIn, 292 people are listed as currently working at Ursa.

Spotify

Announced June 5 that it will cut 200 jobs in its podcast unit, leading to a workforce reduction of 2%. This comes just a few months after the company announced a significant wave of layoffs.

May 2023

Taxfix

Announced on May 30 that it has laid off 20% of staff—120 employees.

Meta

Announced May 24 that it is laying off about 6,000 people. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at Meta since November.

JioMart

Reliance Retail’s online shopping platform laid off over 1,000 employees on May 22, and plans to cut as many as 9,900 more roles over the coming weeks.

Krebs Stamos Group

Announced May 18 that the consulting firm laid off six people. In April, the firm had 18 employees including the founders. On May 18, the site shows only 14 team members.

TuSimple

Announced May 18 that it is laying off about 30% of employees.

Prior to the layoff, TuSimple had about 550 employees in the U.S. and post reduction in force the company will have about 220, according to the company.

Nuro

Announced May 12 that it will lay off 30%, or about 340 employees across the company.

LinkedIn

Announced May 8 that it is cutting 716 jobs, or about 3.6% of total employees, and will phase out its local jobs app in China. Despite reducing some roles, LinkedIn also plans to open about 250 new jobs on May 15.

Rapid

Announced May 5 that Rapid (previously known as RapidAPI) has laid off another 70 employees less than two weeks after letting go of 50% of its staff. Just 42 people remain at the company, down from 230 in April, dropping a total of 82% in headcount.

Meesho

Announced May 4 that it has cut 15% of its workforce, or 251 roles. This comes after its first round of layoffs, which eliminated 150 roles about a year ago.

Shopify

Announced May 4 that it is laying off 20% of its workforce, impacting more than 2,000 people. It’s also selling its logistics business to Flexport for roughly 13% in stock.

Bishop Fox

Announced May 3 that it laid off around 50 employees — or 13% of its workforce — on May 2.

Neato Robotics

Announced May 1 that Vorwerk-owned Neato Robotics is shutting down, with nearly 100 employees impacted by the move.

April 2023

Clubhouse

Announced April 27 that it has laid off more than 50% of staff. A spokesperson for Clubhouse declined to comment on the number of people impacted by today’s workforce reduction or the number of employees who remain at the company. Last October, Davison told TechCrunch that Clubhouse had close to 100 employees.

Dropbox

Announced April 27 that it would be laying off 500 employees or 16% of staff.

Amazon

Announced on April 26 that it is shutting down its Halo Health division, effective July 31, among other divisions. The layoffs are part of the 9,000 employees announced in March. Including the 18,000-person layoffs announced in January, this brings the total to 27,000 job cuts or 8% of Amazon’s corporate workforce this year.

Rapid

Announced on April 25, Rapid, previously known as RapidAPI, lays off 50% of its staff. The layoffs are believed to have impacted 115 people.

Anthemis Group

Announced on April 25 that it will lay off 16 people from its staff, or 28% of employees.

Lyft

Announced on April 21 that employees will learn whether they have a job or not via an email that will be sent out April 27.

Lyft layoffs to affect 26% of workforce, or about 1,072 people as promised on April 27.

Meta

Announced April 18th that it is expected to lay off 10,000 jobs in the coming months. This is on top of the 11,000 jobs that were cut in November.

Redfin

Announced April 13th that it has laid off 201 employees, about 4% of its workforce. This is the third time the Seattle-based real estate company has reduced its workforce since June.

Apple

Bloomberg reported on April 3 that Apple is laying off a small number of roles on its corporate retail teams.

March 2023

Netflix

Announced on March 31, Netflix confirms a “handful of layoffs,” which includes two longtime executives. The exact number of layoffs is unclear. Netflix is scheduled to report Q1 2023 results on April 18.

Roku

Announced March 30 that it is letting go of about 200 employees, or 6% of its workforce. The company had laid off 200 U.S. employees back in November.

Unacademy

Announced March 30 that it has laid off more than 350 roles, or 12% of its workforce — just over four months after cutting about 350 roles in November.

Shift Technologies

Announced March 29 that it laid off 30% of its workforce in Q1 2023.

Lucid

Announced March 28 that it is laying off 1,300 employees, or 18% of its workforce, to be completed by the end of Q2 2023.

GitHub

Announced on March 28 that it has eliminated over 100 jobs in the South Asian market, laying off virtually its entire engineering team in India. A GitHub spokesperson told TechCrunch that the layoff is part of the streamlining effort the firm had disclosed in February to cut roughly 10% of its workforce by end of Q1 2023.

Disney

On March 27 in an internal memo to employees, Disney revealed there will be three rounds of layoffs, the first beginning this week. The job cuts will impact approximately 7,000 employees, which was announced in February.

Salesforce

On March 24, Bloomberg reported that more layoffs could be on the way at Salesforce, quoting chief operating officer Brian Millham, who indicated that the company could be adding to the ongoing job cutting at the CRM leader and in tech in general. If the layoffs happen, it would come on top of the 10% cut in January.

Accenture

Announced March 23 that it plans to cut 19,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its workforce.

Indeed

Announced March 22 that it will lay off 2,200 employees, or 15% of its staff.

Roofstock

Announced March 22 that it has laid off 27% of its staff, approximately 100 employees.

Twitch

Announced March 20 that it will lay off 400 employees.

Amazon

Announced March 20 another round of substantial layoffs, this time 9,000 people are set to lose their jobs. TechCrunch is hearing that around 10% of today’s total came from AWS. As part of the new round of layoffs, Amazon is shutting down DPReview.

Livespace

Announced March 20 that it has laid off at least 100 employees, about 2% of the company’s workforce.

Course Hero

Announced March 16 that it has cut 15% of staff, or 42 people.

Klaviyo

Announced March 15 that it has laid off 140 of its staff across all teams.

Microsoft

As a part of its recent announcement to layoff 10,000 people, Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. On March 27, Microsoft laid off 559 workers from its Bellevue and Redmond operations.

Meta

CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed rumors March 14 that the company will be cutting 10,000 people from its workforce and around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill.

Y Combinator

Announced March 13 that it will impact 20% of staff, or 17 team members.

Salesforce…continued

Salesforce first announced that it was laying off 10% of the workforce in January, but some employees didn’t know until February. The week of March 10, more employees are just learning they have been laid off. Salesforce confirmed that these layoffs were part of the 10%.

Atlassian

Announced on March 6, Atlassian is laying off about 500 employees, or 5% of its total workforce.

SiriusXM

Announced on March 6, the company laid off 475 employees, or 8% of its total workforce.

Alerzo

The Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform had a headcount of more than 2,000 before a first round of layoffs in September 2022. Alerzo has laid off 15% of its full-time workforce, the company confirmed on March 6, leaving about 800 employees at the startup.

Cerebral

Announced March 1, the company is letting go 15% of it’s workforce — roughly 285 employees.

Waymo

Announced March 1, Alphabet’s Waymo issued a second round of layoffs this year. Combined with the initial cuts in January, the self-driving technology company has let go of 8%, or 209 employees, of its workforce.

Thoughtworks

Announced on March 1, the company laid off about 4% of its global workforce — approximately 500 employees.

February 2023

Twitter

Announced on February 26, the company laid off more than 200 employees, including Esther Crawford, Haraldur Thorleifsson and Leah Culver. Since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company’s headcount has fallen by more than 70%.

Poshmark

Announced February 24, Poshmark confirmed with TechCrunch that less than 2% of its workforce was affected, primarily in the U.S. The company employs roughly 800+ employees.

Green Labs

We do not have an exact figure of how many Green Labs plans to lay off its staff. Green Labs confirmed to TechCrunch that it is conducting a round of layoffs that could impact at least 50% of its workforce.

Chipper Cash

Announced on February 20, the African cross-border payments platform conducted a second round of layoffs just 10 weeks after it cut approximately 12.5% of its workforce. Chipper Cash relieved almost one-third of its workforce, about 100 employees.

Evernote

On February 17 the company confirmed laying off 129 people.

Jumia

Announced February 16 that it cut 20% of its staff, or more than 900 positions across its 11 markets, in Q4 of 2022.

Convoy

Announced on February 16 that it is shuttering its Atlanta office and laying off workers as part of restructuring. This is the third time in less than a year that the company has laid off workers.

Sprinklr

Announced on February 15 that it will impact 4% of its global workforce — or more than 100 employees.

iRobot

Announced on February 13 that it will lay off 7% of its workforce, roughly 85 employees.

Twilio

Announced on February 13 that it will impact around 17% of its global workforce, about 1,400 people.

GitHub

Announced February 9, 10% of its staff will be impacted through the end of the company’s fiscal year. Before this announcement, which was first reported by Fortune, GitHub had about 3,000 employees.

Yahoo

Announced on February 9, 20% of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its adtech business. Yahoo is the parent company to TechCrunch.

GitLab

Announced February 9 that it’s reducing its headcount by 7%. The round of redundancies will impact around 114 people, though that specific figure is dependent on its actual headcount as of February 9.

Affirm

Announced on February 8 that it is reducing its staff by 19%, or about 500 employees, and shutting down its crypto unit.

Zoom

Announced the cut of 15% of its staff, or 1,300 people on February 7.

VinFast

VinFast has not shared how many employees have been cut, but a LinkedIn post from a former employee said “nearly 35 roles” were affected. Announced on February 6.

Dell

Announced February 6, impacting 6,650 people, or 5% of worldwide workforce.

Getaround

Announced February 2, 10% of staff — about 42 employees.

Pinterest

Announced February 2, 150 employees impacted. This is the second job-cutting move within weeks of the first round in December 2022.

Rivian

Announced on February 1, cutting 6% of its workforce for the second time in less than a year.

January 2023

SoFi Technologies

Announced on January 31, cutting 65 jobs, or about 5% of its 1,300-person workforce. First reported by The Wall Street Journal.

NetApp

Announced on January 31, impacting 8% of its staff — about 960 people.

Groupon

Impacting another 500 employees announced on January 31. The company said this new set of layoffs will be spread across the first two quarters of 2023.

Impossible Foods

Reportedly affecting 20% of its staff, over 100 employees, Bloomberg reported first.

PayPal

Announced on January 30, about 2,000 full-time employees, or 7% of its workforce, were affected.

Arrival

Announced on January 30, with a newly appointed CEO, slashing 50% of its workforce — 800 employees globally.

Waymo

The self-driving technology unit under Alphabet quietly laid off workers on January 24, according to The Information and several posts on LinkedIn and Blind. It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected.

Spotify

Announced on January 23, impacting around 6% of its global workforce — around 600 employees.

Alphabet

Google’s parent company announced laying off 6% of its global workforce on January 21, equating to 12,000 employees. These cuts impact divisions such as Area 120, the Google in-house incubator and Alphabet’s robotics division, Intrinsic.

Fandom

The entertainment company announced an unspecified number of employees impacted across multiple properties on January 20. According to a report by Variety, the company employs around 500 people, and the layoffs have affected roughly 10% of its staff across different sites.

Swiggy

Announced plans to lay off 380 jobs on January 20 and shut down its meat marketplace.

Sophos

Announced on January 18, 10% of its global workforce, about 450 people were let go.

Microsoft

As announced on January 18, 10,000 employees will be impacted.

GoMechanic

Laid off 70% of its workforce on January 18.

Clearco

Announced on January 17, impacting 30% of staff across all teams.

ShareChat

Announced on January 15, ShareChat laid off 20% of its workforce — or over 400 employees — just a month after eliminating more than 100 roles.

SmartNews

Announced on January 12 a 40% reduction of its U.S. and China workforce, or around 120 people.

Intrinsic

Alphabet’s robot software firm, Intrinsic, is laying off 40 employees TechCrunch confirmed on January 12. Amounting to around 20% of the headcount.

Greenlight

The fintech startup offering debit cards to kids laid off 104 employees on January 12, or over 21% of its total headcount of 485 employees.

Career Karma

Learning navigation platform Career Karma laid off another 22 people on January 12 across its global and domestic workforce.

DirectTV

Announced on January 12 plans to lay off about 10% of its management staff on January 20.

Informatica

Reported on January 11 that it will lay off 7% of it’s workforce, or 450 staffers globally.

Carta

Announced on January 11, the equity management platform cut 10% of its staff. Judging by LinkedIn data, the layoff could have impacted around 200 employees.

Citizen

Impacting 33 staff members on January 11.

Coinbase

To cut 950 jobs, or about 20% of its workforce, and shut down “several” projects, announced on January 10. This is the second round of major layoffs at the crypto exchange, which eliminated 18% of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 jobs last June.

SuperRare

The NFT marketplace is cutting 30% of its staff, announced on January 6.

Amazon

Announced on January 5, eliminating more than 18,000 roles. This announcement extends a previously announced round of layoffs in November of 2022. On January 19, the company announced it would end AmazonSmile.

Salesforce

Announced on January 4 that it’s cutting 10% of its workforce, impacting more than 7,000 employees. A month later, some Salesforce employees had just found out they were also a part of the 10% layoff announcement.

Vimeo

Announced on January 4, cutting 11% of its workforce.

Editor’s note: Natasha Mascarenhas has contributed to this compilation.