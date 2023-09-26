Tubi to launch content discovery tool powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4

Tubi, the Fox-owned free ad-supported TV streaming service, is testing a new mobile feature powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 that will allow users to ask content-related questions and discover new TV shows and movies.

Dubbed “RabbitAI,” the generative AI tool is designed to provide “hyper-personalized recommendations” to viewers, the company says. Users can input questions like “Do you have any movies that are funny about sharks?” and the AI will generate a selection of funny shark movies (“Sharknado” is on there, of course) from Tubi’s library of over 200,000 titles.

Viewers can tap on the “bookmark” icon to save their results in their favorites list so they can go back to them later. The search history, which Tubi calls “Rabbit Holes,” will also be saved within the feature so viewers can return to them at any time.

Starting today, the feature is rolling out as a beta test on Tubi’s iOS mobile app. It will become widely available in the coming weeks. The RabbitAI plugin for ChatGPT will also be available to OpenAI paying subscribers.

“At Tubi we’re uniquely situated to find content for viewers that’s specific to the moment they’re in because of our large library and our personalization and machine learning algorithms,” Blake Bassett, senior director of product at Tubi, said in a statement. “With Rabbit AI we’re making the content discovery experience fun again.”

Tubi’s RabbitAI comes on the heels of OpenAI giving ChatGPT a voice feature so users can have verbal conversations with the chatbot.

Other media companies investing in AI are YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix, with the former recently announcing a slew of new AI-powered tools, like an inspiration tool, an AI-dubbing tool, a generative AI feature for Shorts, and a new creator app. Last week, Amazon announced a new generative AI experience on Fire TVs, which will give users the ability to ask Alexa more open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, and on Monday announced a $4 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic. Netflix’s job listing for an AI product manager was also discovered in July.