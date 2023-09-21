YouTube to add AI creator tools to find music for videos, add dubs

YouTube is expanding its Creator Music Studio, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Currently, creators can use the Creator Music Studio to search for songs, a specific artist, or a music genre they want to use in a video. Now, they’ll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier.

Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video. For example, the creator could type information about the length or type of the song they’re looking for and the Creator Music Studio tool will suggest the right track at the right price.

In addition, YouTube will introduce an AI-dubbing tool called Aloud, which will be integrated into YouTube Studio. The tool only takes one click to get an AI-generated dub in another language, which the creator can then review before adding to it into their video. This tool is testing with select creators now and will open up more broadly next year. YouTube had previously announced at VidCon its plans to integrate Aloud with YouTube.

The feature was announced at YouTube’s live event this morning “Made on YouTube” this morning, alongside other AI features, including a generative AI tool for Shorts and other tools, including a new creator app.