YouTube Shorts to gain a generative AI feature called Dream Screen

YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see.

For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company’s live event “Made on YouTube” this morning, you could type in something as crazy as “a panda drinking coffee,” and then the video image appears on the screen.

The company also suggested other examples, like underwater castles, or imagery that you could could have imagined in a dream, like dragons or sci-fi moonrises.

Mohan said he believed the technology would allow more people to publish on YouTube, without feeling like they have to have a deep understanding of YouTube analytics or a full production studio.

The Shorts platform today is now averaging over 70 billion daily views, up from 50 billion in January. And YouTube expects AI will increase those numbers further.

“At YouTube, we want to make it easier for everyone to feel like they can create and we believe generative AI will make that possible,” said Mohan.

The feature is expected to roll out early next year.