Tubi sees impressive growth, with over 74M monthly active users

Tubi, the Fox-owned free ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) service, announced today that it surpassed 74 million monthly active users, up from 64 million in February. The FAST service also reported nearly four billion streaming hours for the first half of this year.

According to Nielsen’s July Gauge report, Tubi reached 1.4% of total TV viewing time, becoming the second FAST service to enter the rankings next to rival Pluto TV. The streamer is closely behind Pluto TV, which reported 80 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2023.

“Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100% free streaming experience,” said Anjali Sud, newly appointed Tubi CEO, said in a statement.

The growth at Tubi comes as more users are turning to FAST platforms and shifting away from expensive premium subscriptions like Disney+ and Netflix. Additionally, linear TV viewing continues to be outdated, with cable and broadcast usage dropping below 50% in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, per Nielsen.

Tubi boasts a content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes and nearly 250 FAST channels. The service also has 200 original titles.