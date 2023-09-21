YouTube debuts a new app, YouTube Create for editing videos, adding effects and more

YouTube this morning introduced a new app for creators, YouTube Create, that will offer a suite of easy-to-use and free tools that will allow them to make both Shorts and longer videos. The tool aims to address some of the challenges creators face, including the editing process and the ability to leverage creative tools, including things like stickers, GIFs and effects, for example.

The company said it consulted with 3,000 creators on the development of the new app and designed it according to their feedback.

To use the tool, creators would add their clips, then choose from a range of editing tools to begin creating their video. With the app, they can do things like preview splits and trim their clips as they’re putting together a video. There are also thousands of stickers, GIFs, and a set of effects available within the app.

In addition, the app will provide access to YouTube’s library of royalty-free tracks, so creators can choose from thousands of songs to complement their videos. All these songs are copyright-safe, so creators can monetize their videos without worry, the company says. Plus, the tool will match the beats of the song to the video clips to keep everything in sync — a feature popularized by TikTok.

Plus, the app can do audio cleanup to remove unwanted background sounds, automatically generate captions that can be added to the video with a tap of a button, and export the final product to the creator’s YouTube channel.

The new app, initially available for Android, is launching into beta starting today across eight markets worldwide. The company says it will continue to expand the app will more features and bring it to more creators over time.