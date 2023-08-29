A social platform to map the way we think with Ida Josefiina from Sane

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.
This week Becca and Dom are joined Ida Josefiina, the co-founder and CEO of Sane, a social knowledge sharing platform. Josefiina talked about how her foray into existentialist ideas and the power of collective intelligence put her on a journey to start this company. She spoke about how she thinks about hiring for the mission-driven company and how it could scale. Plus, she talked about why she doesn’t consider Sane to be a social media platform.
