A social platform to map the way we think with Ida Josefiina from Sane

This week Becca and Dom are joined Ida Josefiina, the co-founder and CEO of Sane, a social knowledge sharing platform. Josefiina talked about how her foray into existentialist ideas and the power of collective intelligence put her on a journey to start this company. She spoke about how she thinks about hiring for the mission-driven company and how it could scale. Plus, she talked about why she doesn’t consider Sane to be a social media platform.

