The academic to founder pipeline with Dr. Stacy Blain from Concarlo Therapeutics

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Stacy Blain, the co-founder and chief science officer at Concarlo Therapeutics. Blain talked about how she had been researching how to cure drug-resistant cancers before she accidently found her way into entrepreneurship after her academic grants started getting denied. She also talked about why scientists make great founders and how the importance of the company’s mission is not lost on her.

