The VC-backed chicken that’s changing the way farmers breed and feed their livestock

Most people don’t spend much time thinking about where their poultry comes from, much less what it was eating when it was alive but the feeding practices on large farms are harmful to the environment and have led to bland, unhealthy chickens. Today’s guest, Matthew Wadiak is a chef and founder and CEO of Cooks Venture, which is on a mission to create a new breed of broiler chicken that is more active, able to eat a varied diet and tastier. Through restorative agriculture and selective breeding, the Cooks Venture farm in Arkansas has bred chickens that are more heat resistant and can eat a variety of grains. As a chef and former co-founder of Blue Apron, Wadiak views it as his duty to try to change the food system for the better.

Watch the Cooks Venture video about planting 20,000 Hazelnut trees in partnership with RAD.

Don’t miss the next live episode with Shivani Siroya from Tala on 3/17 at 10 p.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. EDT. RSVP: https://hopin.com/events/found-live-mar17

Take our listener survey and let us know a bit about yourself and what you think of FOUND.

Connect with us: