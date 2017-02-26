A very happy Mobile World Congress to you and yours. The world’s largest smartphone show is still a couple of days from its official kick off, but there’s plenty of news to be had this weekend. Samsung will be taking the stage tonight in Barcelona to show off – well, not the Galaxy S8. That much we seemingly know for sure.
The company announced a few weeks back that it’s holding off on the release of its latest flagship – perhaps unsurprisingly, given all of the extra safety precautions the electronics giant has promised to implement on its smartphones, from here on out. Instead, it seems Samsung will be returning to the tablet well, two years after the release of the Galaxy Tab S2.
The company’s teasers and a boatload of leaks point to the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S3, along with some other potential hardware offerings. And there are always bound to be a few surprises, like last year, when Facebook’s CEO casually walked through a crowd of Gear VR-sporting journalists. Watch today’s conference live here.
We’ll be liveblogging the whole thing right here tomorrow, starting at 7 PM CET (6 PM GMT, 1 PM EST, 10 AM PST).
The company makes nice slates, sure. But they’re not cheap.
But the tablet market has shifted considerably back toward the iPad recently. Apple’s numbers are down, but the company is still the leader in the space. The other side is dominated by low end Android devices. Is there still room for Samsung?
Samsung also takes advantage of these conferences to give us an update on their various VR projects. Last year, the company spent a lot of time talking about the Gear Camera.
Keep in mind, it’s been a full two years since the release of the S2, so Samsung is long overdue.
Brian, let’s run down what we expect to see tonight… I think the main star of the show is going to be a new tablet, right? I thought tablets were a thing of the past, but maybe Samsung has something special in store…
“Ladies and gentlemen, the Samsung Press Conference is about to begin. Please take your seats.”
This is making me nostalgic for the old weird Samsung press conferences, back when there was a magic show attached.
You know it’s a slow MWC when the two biggest announcements so far were from BlackBerry and Nokia.
A month back at CES, the company kicked off its press conference with mention of the Note 7 situation, including an apology and highlights of its plans to increase device security.
It seems likely that the company originally planned on launching the Galaxy S8 at the event, but opted to push it back relatively recently.
Here we gooo! Brian, Frederic and I just got into the main conference hall. It’s a smaller venue than last year (it’s also in a basement). Does it mean that there will smaller announcements? Who knows! Stay tuned, the show should start in about 50 minutes.
