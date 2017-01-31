Samsung teases new tablet launching at Mobile World Congress
Samsung isn’t launching its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress, but it looks like the Korean firm will unveil a new tablet at the Barcelona show.
Today, Samsung teased an upcoming device through invites to a press event on February 26, the eve of MWC. This looks like being the Galaxy Tab S3, which just cleared the FCC hinting at an imminent arrival. Its predecessor, the Tab S2, arrived in 2015 while an enhanced ‘Pro’ version landed last year. In terms of rumors: Korea’s ET News reported that the Tab S3 will 9.6 inches, and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip with 4GB RAM.
We will be live at the event in Barcelona to bring you all the details of the device as they are announced.
