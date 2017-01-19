With a little over two weeks until the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards, it is our pleasure to announce the Crunchies Board members. This group of investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, technologists and TechCrunch writers and editors are charged with the exciting and challenging job of choosing the winners for each Crunchies award category.

The official Crunchies ballot was sent to board members in early December for their review. Board members were responsible for completing their ballots and returning it to our independent, third-partner ballot counting agent Perkins Coie. The ballots will be delivered in person on February 6 at the Crunchies. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the action live — get your tickets to the event here.

Without further ado, our 10th Annual Crunchies Board members:

Anjula Acharia (Trinity Ventures)

Ajay Agarwal (Bain Capital Ventures)

Laura Arrillaga Andreessen (Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen Foundation)

Erica Baker (Slack)

Cyan Banister (Founders Fund)

Hayley Barna (First Round Capital)

Marc Benioff (Salesforce)

John Biggs (TechCrunch)

Niko Bonatsos (General Catalyst Partners)

John Borthwick (Betaworks)

Roelof Botha (Sequoia)

Kimberly Bryant (Black Girls Code)

Sarah Buhr (TechCrunch)

Eileen Burbidge Passion Ventures

Matt Burns (TechCrunch)

Michael Butcher (TechCrunch)

Troy Carter (Atom Factory)

Suranga Chandratillake (Balderton Capital)

Ajay Chopra (Trinity Ventures)

Tracy Chou (Project Include)

Alex Chung (Giphy)

Elizabeth “Beezer” Clarkson (Sapphire Ventures)

Kate Conger (TechCrunch)

Josh Constine (TechCrunch)

Topher Conway (SV Angel)

Jordan Crook (TechCrunch)

Mark Cuban

Sonali De Rycker (Accel Partners)

Morgan DeBaun (Blavity)

Megan Rose Dickey (TechCrunch)

Romain Dillet (TechCrunch)

Brian Dixon (Kapor Capital)

Anu Duggal (Female Founders Fund)

Cyril Ebersweiler (HAX)

Josh Elman (Greylock Partners)

Darrel Etherington (TechCrunch)

Brad Feld (Foundry Group)

Brady Forrest (Highway1 / Ignite Talks)

Mimi Fox Melton (Code2040)

Jacquelline Fuller (Google.org)

Pat Gallagher (Crunchfund)

Bill Gurley (Benchmark)

Anthony Ha (TechCrunch)

Mamoon Hamid (Social Capital)

Arlan Hamilton (Backstage Capital)

Rob Hayes (First Round Capital)

Brian Heater (TechCrunch)

Charles Hudson (Precursor Ventures)

Andre Iguodala (Warriors)

Leila Janah (Sama Group)

Paul Judge (Luma)

Steve Jurvetson (DFJ)

Karen Kerr (GE Ventures)

Karin Klein (Bloomberg Ventures)

Saul Klein (LocalGlobe)

Lora Kolodney (TechCrunch)

David Krane (Google Ventures)

Greg Kumparak (TechCrunch)

Danny Lange (Uber)

Frederic Lardinois (TechCrunch)

Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures)

Jenny Lee (GGV)

Aaron Levie (Box)

Jessica Livingston (Y Combinator)

Connie Loizos (TechCrunch)

Natasha Lomas (TechCrunch)

Ingrid Lunden (TechCrunch)

Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures)

Matthew Lynley (TechCrunch)

Om Malik (True Ventures)

Komal Mangtani (Uber)

Kanyi Maqubela (Collaborative Ventures)

Jesse Martinez (Latino Startup Alliance)

Lucas Matney (TechCrunch)

Dave McClure (500 Startups)

Jager McConnell (CrunchBase)

Suzanne McKechnie Klahr (BUILD.org)

Andy McLoughlin (SoftTech)

Kathryn Minshew (The Muse)

Ann Miura-Ko (Floodgate Ventures)

Samantha O’Keefe (TechCrunch)

Sean O’Sullivan (SOSV)

David Pakman (Venrock)

Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch)

James Park (Fitbit)

Gil Penchina (AngelList)

Sarah Perez (TechCrunch)

Brano Perkovich (49ers)

Megan Quinn (Spark Capital)

Naval Ravikant (AngelList)

Miriam Rivera (Stanford Angels)

Gabe Rivera (Techmeme)

Carissa Romero (Paradigm)

Katie Roof (TechCrunch)

Jon Russell (TechCrunch)

Ruchi Sanghvi

Dana Settle (Greycroft)

Shiza Shahid (NOW Ventures)

Jonathan Shieber (TechCrunch)

Clara Shih (Hearsay Social)

Catherine Shu (TechCrunch)

MG Siegler (GV)

Sukhinder Singh (Joyus.com)

Santi Subotovsky (Emergence Capital)

Wayne Sutton (Tech Inclusion)

Adi Tatarko (Houzz)

Sarah Tavel (Greylock Ventures)

Keith Teare (Chat Center / Archimedes Labs)

Sitar Teli (Connect Ventures)

Sebastian Thrun (Udacity)

Alexia Tsotsis (TechCrunch)

Mike Volpi (Index Ventures)

Hunter Walk (Homebrew VC)

Padmasree Warrior (NextEv)

Joanne Wilson (GothamGal)

Anne Wojcicki (23andMe)

Rich Wong (Accel)

Monique Woodard (500 Startups)

Jerry Yang (AME Cloud Ventures)

Tracy Young (PlanGrid)

George Zachary (CRV)

Alice Zagury (The Family)

Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare)

Shivon Zilis (Bloomberg Beta)

