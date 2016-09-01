Our Crunchies Host

Chelsea stars as “Gina Linetti” on FOX comedy “Brooklyn Nine Nine.” She can be seen on “Girls,” and has appeared on “New Girl,” “Animals,” “Drunk History,” “Louie,” “Key and Peele,” “Kroll Show,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tosh.0,″ “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Chopped Junior” as well as the UK’s “Big Fat Quiz of Everything.” She was recently in “Popstar.” Her one-hour stand-up special: “One of the Greats” is on Netflix.

Chelsea has written for “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Kroll Show.”

Her call-in podcast “Call Chelsea Peretti” can be found on iTunes. Original comedic web projects include the highly-trafficked website BlackPeopleLoveUs.com, the New York City Rejection Line, and her “Making Friends” and “All My Exes” web series. She is actively followed on Twitter as @chelseaperetti and instagram as: chelsanity.