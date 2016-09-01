10th Annual Crunchies Awards

February 6, 2017 | San Francisco War Memorial Opera House

Get Your Tickets Today

Our Annual Celebration of Startups and Technology

TechCrunch kicks off 2017 with the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards Show, the award ceremony to recognize and celebrate the most compelling startups, internet, and technology innovations of the year. Doors open at the San Francisco Opera House at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Location

San Francisco War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109

Map

Our Crunchies Host

chelseaperetti_2014_by_lukefontana_2

Chelsea stars as “Gina Linetti” on FOX comedy “Brooklyn Nine Nine.” She can be seen on “Girls,” and has appeared on “New Girl,”  “Animals,” “Drunk History,” “Louie,” “Key and Peele,” “Kroll Show,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tosh.0,″ “Rupaul’s  Drag Race All Stars,” “Chopped Junior” as well as the UK’s “Big Fat Quiz of Everything.” She was recently in “Popstar.” Her one-hour stand-up special: “One of the Greats” is on Netflix. 

Chelsea has written for “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Kroll Show.”

Her call-in podcast “Call Chelsea Peretti” can be found on iTunes. Original comedic web projects include the highly-trafficked website BlackPeopleLoveUs.com, the New York City Rejection Line, and her “Making Friends” and “All My Exes” web series. She is actively followed on Twitter as @chelseaperetti and instagram as: chelsanity.

Crunchies After Party

Following the Crunchies Awards, the War Memorial Opera House will provide a festive playground for this year’s After Party. As always there will be a hosted bar, hors d’oeuvres, networking and other fun surprises. The After Party begins immediately following the ceremony until 11:00PM. Admission to the party is included with a purchase of a Crunchies Awards ticket.

Sponsors

See All Sponsors

10th Annual Crunchies Finalists

Hot New Startup
A startup founded or publicly launched this year

MarcoPolo
Otto
Prelude Fertility
VIV
Winnie

Best Startup
A star startup in all categories

Didi
Giphy
Slack
SpaceX
Stripe

Best Startup Video
Best launch or explanatory video

Lyft
Navdy
Slack
Snapchat Spectacles
StockX 

Best Technology
An exceptional recent technological achievement

Blue Origin
CRISPR- Cas9
Facebook solar plane
SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing
Tesla Solar Roof

Best App
A recent standout that has earned a place on your home screen

Clue
Musical.ly
Pokémon GO
Prisma
Weedmaps

Hardware of the Year
Breakout hardware product of the year

Bevel Trimmer
Doppler Labs Here One
June Oven
Markforged Mark Two
Snapchat Spectacles

TechCrunch Include Award
An organization or individual that has advanced inclusion in tech

Change Catalyst
DigitalUndivided
Mission Bit
Project Include
Tony Prophet, Salesforce

Social Impact
Excelling in using technology to advance social impact

A Vision for Black Lives
Kapor Center for Social Impact
Oakland Digital
Signal Protocol
We The Protesters

Founder of the Year
A founder that has made a statement in leadership or execution this year

Jeff Lawson, Twilio
Jessica O. Matthews, Uncharted Play
Morgan DeBaun, Blavity
Ryan Petersen, Flexport
Tristan Walker, Walker & Company

Angel Investor of the Year
A breakout portfolio

Carine Magescas
Eric Paley
Fabrice Grinda
Naval Ravikant
Troy Carter

VC of the Year
An investor whose bets on founders and companies have borne fruit this year

Aydin Senkut, Felicis Ventures
Byron Deeter, Bessemer Venture Partners
Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures
Stuart Peterson, ARTIS Ventures
Tony Florence, NEA

Press

Huffington Post. Buzzfeed. 7×7. The New York Times. The Crunchies attracts notable reporters, bloggers and correspondents from San Francisco and around the world. Journalists can apply for a media pass to The 10th Annual Crunchies Awards here.

TICKETS

If you have any questions, email events@techcrunch.com to contact our Events team.

Cancellation Policy

Refunds for tickets purchased to the 10th Annual Crunchies will be issued, minus 50% of the ticket purchase price, through January 1, 2017. Refund requests must be received in writing at events@techcrunch.com. After January 1, no refunds will be issued.

BUY TICKETS