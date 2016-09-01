February 6, 2017 | San Francisco War Memorial Opera House
TechCrunch kicks off 2017 with the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards Show, the award ceremony to recognize and celebrate the most compelling startups, internet, and technology innovations of the year. Doors open at the San Francisco Opera House at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.
Chelsea stars as “Gina Linetti” on FOX comedy “Brooklyn Nine Nine.” She can be seen on “Girls,” and has appeared on “New Girl,” “Animals,” “Drunk History,” “Louie,” “Key and Peele,” “Kroll Show,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tosh.0,″ “Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Chopped Junior” as well as the UK’s “Big Fat Quiz of Everything.” She was recently in “Popstar.” Her one-hour stand-up special: “One of the Greats” is on Netflix.
Chelsea has written for “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Kroll Show.”
Her call-in podcast “Call Chelsea Peretti” can be found on iTunes. Original comedic web projects include the highly-trafficked website BlackPeopleLoveUs.com, the New York City Rejection Line, and her “Making Friends” and “All My Exes” web series. She is actively followed on Twitter as @chelseaperetti and instagram as: chelsanity.
Following the Crunchies Awards, the War Memorial Opera House will provide a festive playground for this year’s After Party. As always there will be a hosted bar, hors d’oeuvres, networking and other fun surprises. The After Party begins immediately following the ceremony until 11:00PM. Admission to the party is included with a purchase of a Crunchies Awards ticket.
The Crunchies can’t happen without the support of our amazing sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring opportunities, fill out this form.
10th Annual Crunchies Finalists
Hot New Startup
A startup founded or publicly launched this year
MarcoPolo
Otto
Prelude Fertility
VIV
Winnie
Best Startup
A star startup in all categories
Best Startup Video
Best launch or explanatory video
Lyft
Navdy
Slack
Snapchat Spectacles
StockX
Best Technology
An exceptional recent technological achievement
Blue Origin
CRISPR- Cas9
Facebook solar plane
SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing
Tesla Solar Roof
Best App
A recent standout that has earned a place on your home screen
Clue
Musical.ly
Pokémon GO
Prisma
Weedmaps
Hardware of the Year
Breakout hardware product of the year
Bevel Trimmer
Doppler Labs Here One
June Oven
Markforged Mark Two
Snapchat Spectacles
TechCrunch Include Award
An organization or individual that has advanced inclusion in tech
Change Catalyst
DigitalUndivided
Mission Bit
Project Include
Tony Prophet, Salesforce
Social Impact
Excelling in using technology to advance social impact
A Vision for Black Lives
Kapor Center for Social Impact
Oakland Digital
Signal Protocol
We The Protesters
Founder of the Year
A founder that has made a statement in leadership or execution this year
Jeff Lawson, Twilio
Jessica O. Matthews, Uncharted Play
Morgan DeBaun, Blavity
Ryan Petersen, Flexport
Tristan Walker, Walker & Company
Angel Investor of the Year
A breakout portfolio
Carine Magescas
Eric Paley
Fabrice Grinda
Naval Ravikant
Troy Carter
VC of the Year
An investor whose bets on founders and companies have borne fruit this year
Aydin Senkut, Felicis Ventures
Byron Deeter, Bessemer Venture Partners
Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures
Stuart Peterson, ARTIS Ventures
Tony Florence, NEA
Huffington Post. Buzzfeed. 7×7. The New York Times. The Crunchies attracts notable reporters, bloggers and correspondents from San Francisco and around the world. Journalists can apply for a media pass to The 10th Annual Crunchies Awards here.
If you have any questions, email events@techcrunch.com to contact our Events team.
Refunds for tickets purchased to the 10th Annual Crunchies will be issued, minus 50% of the ticket purchase price, through January 1, 2017. Refund requests must be received in writing at events@techcrunch.com. After January 1, no refunds will be issued.