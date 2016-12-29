yearend2016
The new Microsoft under Satya Nadella is still looking good on Wall Street
Almost three years ago, Microsoft named Satya Nadella as its CEO. Since then, Microsoft has reversed its fortunes and returned to being a growth stock after stagnating for nearly a decade — and 2016 was not an exception to that. Indeed, as Microsoft continued its transition to cloud-based services and adopting multiple platforms, as well as taking big bets like buying LinkedIn for… Read More
TechCrunch 2016 year in review
It’s easy to be down on 2016 — we don’t blame you. But hidden among the hacks, fake news and political uncertainty lies a wholesome year of technological achievements. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning fueled huge strides in autonomous vehicle technology. Virtual and augmented reality are inching closer to their primetime. We successfully landed a rocket… Read More
TechCrunch’s top 10 hardware startup videos of 2016
We made hundreds of videos in 2016 — and we’re proud of all of them. But some videos, like these, skyrocketed to the top of the video charts making them worth a second look. Featuring go-karts, toy robots, laser tag and more, here’s a rundown of the most-watched hardware startup videos in 2016. Read More
Facebook & Google dominate the list of 2016’s top apps
Mobile applications from Facebook and Google dominated the new list of the year’s top apps released today by Nielsen. Not surprisingly, Facebook again grabbed the number one spot on the list, with more than 146 million average unique users per month, and 14 percent growth over last year. In fact, Facebook scored several spots on the top 10 chart, thanks to Messenger (#2) and Instagram… Read More
The top 10 TechCrunch news videos of 2016
Whether they are deeply nostalgic or impossibly cutting edge, there’s some special witches’ brew of hard-to-replicate factors that leads certain videos to take off like rockets. From robots and explosions to self-tying shoes, here’s a rundown of the most-buzzed-about TechCrunch news videos of 2016. Read More
2016’s top programming trends
Last January I wrote a TechCrunch post predicting the major programming trends of 2016. But in the software development world, things can change very quickly. It can be difficult to see the high-level trends clearly through all the chatter about shiny new development languages, frameworks and tools. So, as we near the end of 2016, how accurate were my predictions? Read More
40 female founders who crushed it in 2016
The stats are nowhere near where women need or deserve them to be, but when it comes to female founders receiving venture funding, we’re beginning to see a significant shift — maybe even a kind of tipping point. Not only was it comparatively easy this year to find female founders who continue to run their companies (in the past, many more have assumed other positions within… Read More
TechCrunch’s Favorite Things of 2016
We made it! 2016, the year that might go down in history books as “The one where the simulation glitched out a little” is… just about over. We see a lot of stuff at TechCrunch. Lots and lots of stuff. Gadgets. Apps. Stuff that has inexplicably been made “smart”. Stuff that solves huge problems — and stuff that solves problems literally no one on earth… Read More
Salesforce asserted itself in 2016
Salesforce has always liked to think of itself as an industry irritant, the company that was bucking the status quo and making the established players feel uncomfortable. But this year as the cloud mainstreamed and Salesforce took off on a $10 billion run rate, you couldn’t help but feel that after 17 years in business, that Salesforce’s time had finally come. The company went on… Read More
Google hits the reset button
This year, however, it moved it out (and outdoors) to an amphitheater in Mountain View, right next to its campus. Looking back, that move now feels symbolic. In many ways, 2016 was a year of change for Google: It was the first full year after the surprise Google/Alphabet reorg and the year that saw Google get serious about its own hardware, the cloud and the enterprise. Across the… Read More
Twitter didn’t fix itself in 2016 and Wall Street isn’t happy
Layoffs, a borked acquisition and continued tepid user growth defined Twitter in 2016. And these are all things that make Twitter’s future uncertain, which we know Wall Street does not like. Jack Dorsey’s one-year tenure as CEO was more or less defined by a continue decline in its stock price and, amid all its attempts to try and re-make the service and make it more palatable… Read More
AWS catapulted Amazon into a breakout 2016 on Wall Street
You could argue that 2016 was the breakout year for Amazon’s cloud computing service, AWS — and Wall Street knows that an even bigger wave is coming next year. Amazon’s retail business continues to grow, and chug along, and gobble up share from offline commerce and other companies desperately trying to up their e-commerce game. And that’s all fine and good —… Read More
Alphabet tried to convince Wall Street it’s not just a search engine this year
Google (or Alphabet, if you prefer) has long been plagued with a problem with its advertising business: while the number of ads people are clicking on has been growing, the value of those ads has been constantly dropping. Google has always excelled at showing the best ads against a search result, but that business may not last forever as the way people interact with technology starts to… Read More
Apple’s bulletproof Wall Street growth story came to a halt this year
This year was an interesting one for Apple — but not necessarily in a good way. iPhones aren’t selling the way they used to, the Apple Watch isn’t a big hit and Alphabet is emerging as a bigger and formidable competitor. And that has Wall Street asking some serious questions about Apple’s future. Read More
Enterprise social comes roaring back
You’ll be forgiven if you missed it, but lost in the avalanche of this year’s tech news, enterprise social software made an impressive comeback. Led by products like Slack, Workplace by Facebook and Microsoft Teams, a software category that had been languishing for the last several years, suddenly came alive. A decade ago, as social software emerged, it was coined Enterprise 2.0… Read More
The top artificial intelligence stories of 2016
Artificial intelligence is a phrase on everyone’s lips, but when you think about it, it’s rather hard to define, isn’t it? Turns out people have been trying for a long time, and it has as much to do with how we define thinking as what a computer can actually do. Read More
A look back on tech diversity and inclusion in 2016
The quest to achieve diversity and inclusion in the tech industry is still in full swing. In the past year, we’ve seen some progress made on the D&I front, but not without hiccups along the way. Believe it or not, people are still racist! And sexist! And homophobic! And transphobic! Among leading tech firms in Silicon Valley, 57 percent of executive employees were white, 36 percent… Read More
The top biotech stories of 2016
Biotech has been very hot this year as one of the fastest growing tech sectors as costs have plummeted, allowing innovation to speed up and bring us exciting innovations in health. But it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for investors. The many Theranos scandals became a primer on what not to do when building a billion-dollar biotech startup and then we had exciting IPOs (and a… Read More
Artificial intelligence finds its way into business through sales
Artificial intelligence (AI) had a coming out party of sorts in 2016. Even though it has been in development for decades, this year, with the perfect combination of cheap computing power and access to increasing amounts of data, it seems AI’s time has come. Its first foray in business has been directed at making salespeople more efficient at every level of the sales workflow. If… Read More
The Honest Company’s not terrible but not very good 2016
The Honest Company has become a beloved brand in many homes in its five-year history. But the consumer products business has also taken its lumps in 2016. It’s currently fighting civil lawsuits brought against it by consumers who say they were misled by the company’s labeling of various products, including its laundry detergent and sunscreen. Relatedly, Honest was called out by… Read More