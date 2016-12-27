The top 10 TechCrunch news videos of 2016

From robots and explosions to self-tying shoes, here’s a rundown of the most-buzzed-about TechCrunch news videos of 2016:

1. Apple Airpods



2. Tesla Model 3

At a somewhat more affordable starting price of $35,000, you could now opt for a sporty all-electric ride versus an Audi or BMW. It also packs a ton of cool features like 0-60 in under 6 seconds, autopilot hardware built in to the base model, front and rear trunks, and of course that stunning sun/moon/see-everything roof made of a single pane of glass.

3. Nike Hyperadapt

4. SpaceX landing and exploding

Earlier this year, SpaceX went on a Falcon 9 launching spree trying to land a rocket with varying degrees of success. After four previous attempts, SpaceX successfully landed on a drone ship in April, which was very exciting. Then a few month month later, we were back to blowing things up. According to a recent article, SpaceX is looking to try, try again. You can find a brief history of SpaceX here.

5. NES Classic Edition

The demand for NES Classic exceeded Nintendo’s expectations making it nearly impossible to get your hands on a system here in the States. The shrunken-down version of the original hardware comes preloaded with 30 classic games and retails for $60. What’s not to love?

6. Viv AI Assistant

Viv is a next-gen AI system built by the makers of Siri. Demoed live for the first time on stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt NY conference, Viv can do much more than just answer quick questions. Its AI is capable of writing its own code to accomplish tasks its never done before. A natural competitor to Siri and Google’s Assistant, Viv was acquired by Samsung i n October.

7. Microsoft Surface Studio

8. Spot Mini

9. GoPro Karma

There was a lot of hype around this quadcopter . Too bad GoPro recalled it after only 16 days on the market.

10. Tesla Solar Roof

Elon Musk announced a new Tesla solar roof product that will give your normal-looking roof solar energy gathering powers. Rather than stashing big panels up there, Tesla will offer high-efficiency glass tiles that closely resemble regular roofing material. Not much detail on how well it works just yet, but it does indeed look great.