Daily Crunch: IBM says its new watsonx platform is an ‘enterprise studio for AI builders’

Apply now to pitch at TechCrunch Live's Atlanta pitch-off. Also, today's head scratcher of an article is from Devin, who reports that Acapela lets anyone back up their own voice.

Big bet on AI : Like other Big Tech companies we’ve talked about before, IBM took its turn this week unveiling what Kyle writes is “a slew of new AI services,” including IBM watsonx, which will “deliver tools to build AI models and provide access to pretrained models for generating computer code, text and more.”

LinkedIn is phasing out its China jobs app and with it goes 716 jobs, Catherine reports. The company attributed the app's demise to "fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate." A new WhatsApp feature enables users to pay businesses within the app. It is already making the rounds in South America and Asia and now lands in Singapore, Ivan reports.

: LinkedIn is phasing out its China jobs app and with it goes 716 jobs, Catherine reports. The company attributed the app’s demise to “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate.” Gotta get paid: A new WhatsApp feature enables users to pay businesses within the app. It is already making the rounds in South America and Asia and now lands in Singapore, Ivan reports.

Shopify last week announced that it would be the latest Big Tech firm to undergo mass layoffs. The company is cutting 20% of its 11,600-person staff. The news arrived during earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, shooting its stock price up as a result. Also included in the announcement was news that the Canadian e-commerce giant had found a new owner for 6 River Systems, the warehouse automation firm it purchased in 2019 for nearly a half-billion dollars, reports Brian.

UVeye’s automated vehicle inspection technology may have started out as a system to detect security threats, but the six-year-old Israeli startup has found deep interest and investment from the automotive sector, and it lands the startup a $100 million round of investment from GM and CarMax, among others, Kirsten reports.

Hidden in plain sight: 5 red flags for investors

Investors may review hundreds of pitches each year, which means they’re compelled to make decisions quickly. It’s not a great system — because it’s largely based on relationships, bias is baked into the recipe.

And due to the rapid pace of dealmaking, “even the most experienced angel investors — and VCs — can overlook red flags that are subtle and not immediately apparent,” writes Marjorie Radlo-Zandi.

Drawing from her years as a mentor, an angel and a board member, she shares five scenarios that should give investors second thoughts — for example, “where the founder has a romantic or spousal relationship with a staff member.”

Niantic’s new game Peridot personifies cuteness overload. In fact, Amanda called it “Pokémon GO meets Tamagotchi,” if you recall the toy from the 1990s. Amanda describes the game as “a pet simulator, but it takes place completely within augmented reality (AR). You can feed, play with, walk, breed and socialize with your Peridots, but don’t worry — if you take a break from the game, your creatures will not poop all over your screen and/or die.”

Meanwhile, TikTok’s parent ByteDance is eyeing a new role as an e-publisher in the United States, even going so far as to submit a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for book publishing products and services with the name “8th Note Press.” Rita has more.

