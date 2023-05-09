Apply now to pitch at TechCrunch Live’s Atlanta pitch-off!

Hey Atlanta founders! Apply now to pitch at at TechCrunch Live’s Atlanta event. Next month, TechCrunch Live is shining a spotlight on the Atlanta tech ecosystem once again, in a special (but virtual) episode of TechCrunch Live taking place on June 7 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. TechCrunch has always received a warm welcome in Atlanta. Each time we come to town — in person or virtually — the region turns out.

Apply here for the TechCrunch Live Atlanta pitch-off!



The line up is killer, but no showcase would be complete without an Atlanta Pitch-Off. TechCrunch editorial is on the hunt to showcase three startups. Apply here. To qualify you need to:

Be based in the greater Atlanta area

Have an MVP

Be pre-Series A

Each company will have four minutes to pitch followed by a five-minute Q&A with our fantastic judges. Companies will get private training with the Startup Battlefield team responsible for training all the TechCrunch early-stage company pitches, a mini feature on TechCrunch.com, and a complimentary table at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in person.

Stay tuned for more info on the illustrious judges we have coming in for the event!

If you want to apply to the pitch-off, hit up the application link here. Applications close May 31. Register to attend the event taking place on June 7 by clicking this link!