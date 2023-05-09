Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month

Apple is finally bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, the company announced on Tuesday. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial.

The tech giant says Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad gives users a complete collection of tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing and mixing.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces new touch interface and intuitive tools. For instance, the app comes with a new job wheel that makes the editing process even easier and enables users to interact with content in new ways. With the tool, you can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger.

There’s also a new Line Drawing feature that lets you use an Apple Pencil to draw and write directly on top of video content. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.

Logic Pro for iPad has new enhancements as well. With Multi-Touch Gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. It also comes with a new sound browser that uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the perfect sound. The sound browser displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops in a single location, and users can tap to audition any sound before loading it into a project to save time and stay in their creative flow.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a press release. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

