Check out the expert speakers joining us on Extra Crunch Live in July

What are the most important factors when you’re pitching your startup for fundraising? What questions come to the minds of the VCs you’re pitching? How do you get the deal across the finish line? Or choose the right investors for your company to begin with?

Extra Crunch Live looks to answer all these questions and more. Thus far, Coda’s Shishir Mehrotra and investor S. Somasegar have told us what sings in Coda’s pitch doc (not deck). We’ve heard how important it is to be customer-obsessed from Toast’s Aman Narang and BVP’s Kent Bennett. And Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace laid out all the biggest opportunities in prop tech. And that was just in the last month or so.

In July, we have more top-notch speakers on the roster, including big-name founders and seasoned investors. What’s more, these speakers are ready to hear about your startup. ECL features the Extra Crunch Live Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can pitch their products to speakers and get live feedback.

So without any further ado, here is a look at the amazing speakers we have joining us in July.

Jordan Nof (Tusk Venture Partners) + Michelle Davey (Wheel)

July 14 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Jordan Nof, co-founder and general partner at Tusk Venture Partners, led early investments in companies like Lemonade, Bird and Sunday. He also invested in Wheel, co-founded by Michelle Davey, an infrastructure company focused on virtual care. Join in a conversation with them on Extra Crunch Live about what it takes to raise funding and use it to the greatest effect.

REGISTER FOR TUSK VENTURE PARTNERS AND WHEEL

Extra Crunch Live: Startup Alley Edition w/ Alexa von Tobel

July 21 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Check out the Startup Alley companies that will exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in an episode dedicated to the art of the pitch.

REGISTER FOR STARTUP ALLEY EDITION

Stephanie Zhan (Sequoia Capital) + Nick Fajt (Rec Room)

July 28 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Sequoia Capital is one of the biggest names in VC. On this episode of ECL, Sequoia partner Sephanie Zhan and Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt talk about how the two came together for the startup’s seed round, why Zhan also led the Series A, and how it’s gone on to raise nearly $150 million in funding.

REGISTER FOR SEQUOIA CAPITAL AND REC ROOM

As a reminder, Extra Crunch Live is accessible to anyone and everyone who wants to come hang out. However, only Extra Crunch members get access to the content on-demand. If you’re not already an Extra Crunch member, what are you waiting for?