Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are again Prime Day’s best selling devices (so far!)

Amazon Prime members again snapped up loss leaders like the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote on the first day of Amazon Prime Day 2019, which has now been stretched out to a 48-hour sale. This is the third year in a row that the entry-level Alexa smart speaker, the Echo Dot, has been a Prime Day bestseller. The Fire TV Stick was a top seller last year, too, and sold well in years past — including in 2016, when it emerged at the overall best-selling device globally on Prime Day.

Amazon never provides hard numbers on Prime Day sales, but claims “millions” of these devices — the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick combined — were sold on Monday to customers worldwide during the first day of Prime Day 2019.

Last year, Amazon claimed customers bought “millions” of Fire TV Stick devices alone, for comparison’s sake.

The retailer also said this morning that U.S. shoppers saved “millions” on Prime Day sales on Monday. This includes other bestsellers like the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Qt, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitening Strips. The Instant Pot and LifeStraw filter were also two of the non-Amazon top sellers last Prime Day, which says something about the consistency of this sales event as it enters its fifth year.

Though Amazon didn’t officially list the Echo Dot in its round-up of July 15 Prime Day sales, the smart speaker had already been discounted to its then lowest price ever of $24.99 (half off list) before Prime Day even started. As the event kicked off, it dropped again to $22.

Today, Amazon is keeping the Echo Dot at $22 but is sold out of Charcoal, leaving only the lighter sandstone color available for purchase.

Other notable Day 2 Prime Day deals include:

A $49.99 Echo Show 5 (the smaller, more compact revamp of the Alexa speaker with a screen); savings of up to $140 on Fire TV Edition smart TVs; the $14.99 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote; a $59.99 Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet (or 2 for $99.98); and the $139 Ring Video Doorbell 2.

A list of the announced Prime Day, day 2 deals are below:

Amazon Devices:

$27.99 off Echo Dot, $22

$40 off the all-new Echo Show 5, $49.99

$25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $14.99

Save up to $140 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

$20 off the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

$40 off all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

$60 off Ring Video Doorbell 2, $139

Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Brands and Exclusives:

Save up to 50% on kids and baby styles from Simple Joys by Carter’s, LOOK by crewcuts, Spotted Zebra, and Amazon Essentials

Save up to 30% on furniture and décor from Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Ravenna Home

Electronics:

Save up to 25% on select Canon Mirrorless and DSLR cameras

Save up to 30% of select Sony and Samsung TVs

Apparel:

Save up to 40% off Ray-Ban sunglasses

Up to 50% off Dockers clothing and more

Deep discounts on Champion hoodies and Herschel Little America backpacks

Smart Home:

Save up to 50% off select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save up to 30% on Tile

Save up to 30% on iRobot Robotic Vacuums

Home, Kitchen & Furniture:

Save up to 30% on Blue Pure Air Purifier

Save on select Winix Air Purifiers

Save on Hoover ONEPWR vacuums

Save on Philips XXL Air Fryer

Save 30% on Keurig K-Café Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Save 30% on Crock Pot 6qt Slow Cooker

Save up to 30% on Brother Sewing Machines

Save on Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill

Save up to 35% on Dash Egg Cookers

Toys & Games:

Save 30% on games from What Do You Meme?

Save up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from LEGO and Melissa & Doug

Video Games:

Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset

Tools & Home Improvement:

Save up to 30% on CRAFTSMAN power tools

Lawn & Garden:

Save up to 35% on Greenworks yard equipment

Sports & Outdoors:

Save up to 20% on Skywalker 15’ Jump and Dunk trampolines

Save 20% on Bushnell Trophy trail camera

Save 20% on Marvel Spiderman kids bikes

Automotive: