Amazon Prime Day’s top device deals include discounted Echo speakers and Fire TV’s

Amazon’s list of Prime Day deals has finally dropped. The retailer’s Black Friday-style sale for its Prime members is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, as other retailers now take part with their own competitive sales. But some of the best deals to be found on Prime Day are those on Amazon’s own devices. This year, Amazon is pushing its Echo speaker and Fire TV Stick devices in particular, with sale prices that are 50% off or higher from the regular list prices.

According to an analysis of this year’s deals by Offers.com, the three biggest device deals this year are the $49.99 Echo Smart Speaker 2nd Generation (50% off its regular price of $99.99); the $14.99 Fire TV Stick (63% off its regular price); and the $24.99 Fire TV Stick 4K (50% off its regular price).

These prices don’t officially go live until Prime Day’s now two-day sale begins on Monday, July 15 at 12 AM PT.

However, the devices may not be selling for their “list” price today — Amazon has discounted some items ahead of Prime Day to encourage early shopping. And some will go on sale ahead of Prime Day on Saturday, July 13 — but only if you ask Alexa “what are my deals?” to gain early access.

Compared with Prime Day 2018, 70% of this year’s deals are better and three are tied, with an average price decrease of 14.5%, according to Offers.com’s report. And compared with Black Friday 2018, 72% of the deals are better, and three are tied, with an average price decrease of 17%.

Above: Prime Day deals comparison via Offers.com

What’s interesting is that last year’s Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday bestseller, the standard Echo Dot, isn’t included on the Prime Day 2019 device deals list. Instead, Amazon is listing discounts for its Echo, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Input, Echo Dot Kids Edition, and even Facebook’s Portal (which has Alexa built-in), along with its Alexa-powered Fire TV devices.

That being said, the Echo Dot was marked down ahead of Prime Day to its lowest-ever price of $24.99 — half off its list price of $49.99.

Other Amazon’s device deals span Kindle tablets and e-readers, Ring and Blink home security products, as well as smart home products from ecobee, eero, and Amazon itself.

More broadly, Amazon says it will offer over a million deals during the sales event, with a special focus this year on “celeb deals” from Jaden Smith, Marshmello, Zac Brown, and others, including the exclusive launch of Lady Gaga’s HAUS Laboratories beauty collection.

The full list of Amazon’s device deals is below.

Fire TV

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $14.99

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99

Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, $69.99

Save $100 on Fire TV Recast, now starting at $129.99

Get a $45 Sling TV Credit, which can be applied to $15 off your first three months when you buy a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Recast

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video channels or in-app

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video channels

Get SEGA Classics for $4.99

Echo & Alexa

Save $50 on Echo, $49.99

Save $70 on Echo Show $159.99

Save $40 on Echo Plus, $109.99

Save $20 on Echo Input, $14.99

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, $79

Fire tablets

Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings

Kids Devices

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, $149.99, or get two for $279.98—a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, $44.99

Kindle

Save up to $80 on Kindle Oasis (9 th generation), plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at $174.99

generation), plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at $174.99 Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at $84.99

Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, $59.99

Home Security

Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, $69.99

Save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169

Save $130 on a Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, $199

Save $60 on Ring Spotlight Cam, $139

Save $55 Ring Stick Up Cam, $124.99

Save $60 on a Blink Indoor Cam 2-Cam System, $79.99

Save $80 on the all-new Blink XT2 2-Cam System, $99.99

Smart Home

Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

Save $100 on an eero Router, just $99

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for $54.98

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, $199

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 non-device deals, meanwhile, can be found here.