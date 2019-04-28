Report: Travel activity platform GetYourGuide raised €500M led by SoftBank at €1.6B valuation

As we head into the summer tourist season, one of the bigger travel startups in Europe has allegedly bagged a significant round of funding. German blog Deutsche Startups is reporting that GetYourGuide, which lets tourists search for and book tours and other experiences in their destinations of choice from a catalog of some 35,000 activities, has raised €500 million from investors including SoftBank at a valuation of €1.6 billion ($558 million at a valuation of $1.78 billion at current dollar rates).

We’ve reached out to GetYourGuide and SoftBank — which is reportedly making the investment from its Vision Fund — to confirm the news and hopefully provide more details and will update this post as we learn more. Prior to this, Sky in the UK (via tech.eu) reported that GetYourGuide was raising $300 million and that Singapore’s Temasek was also in the round, so that is another potential investor in the mix. If accurate, this latest Series E would be a big leap in funding for the company, which had raised $170 million up to now.

The deal would also be notable as the second big investment out of Europe for SoftBank within the space of a week. Days ago, the mega-investor — which has been taking a leading role in large growth rounds for startups globally through its $100 billion Vision Fund — put $1 billion (€900 million) into German payments provider Wirecard as part of a wider fintech partnership.

GetYourGuide was launched in 2009, and since then it has sold some 25 million tickets — a figure that speaks to a significant acceleration in its activities in the last two years. In 2017, when it last announced funding — a Series D of $75 million led by Battery Ventures — GetYourGuide had said it had passed 10 million tickets sold. (In 2017 it had 15 million active users; it’s not clear how many it has now.)