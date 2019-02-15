Peloton peddles toward an IPO, self-driving is big business and SaaS’s new highs

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week was a treat. We had TechCrunch’s own Connie Loizos in the studio along with your humble servant and General Catalyst’s Niko Bonatsos. A fine group for a busy week.

We had to pare our topic list some for length, but after working out what qualified as the biggest news from our usual orbit, we decided to touch on:

All that and we had some fun. Thanks as always for listening to Equity, it’s a treat to make for you each week. Stay cool!