Original Content podcast: We revisit the crime scene of Netflix’s ‘Ozark’

Ozark launched on Netflix back in July — before we’d even started Original Content, our podcast covering the latest streaming news, shows and movies.

However, TechCrunch’s Jordan Crook was a big fan, so at her urging, we all checked out the series, which stars Jason Bateman as a financial advisor who moves to the Ozarks with his family (including his wife, played by Laura Linney) after finding himself in over his head with a Mexican drug cartel.

In this episode, Darrell Etherington, Anthony Ha and Jordan discuss how Ozark compares to past crime dramas like Breaking Bad. This leads to a long explanation of why Darrell hates most crime shows, including some of the greatest TV series of all time.

And we cover the Oscar nominations, Amazon’s renewal of The Tick and Sneaky Pete, controversial YouTube star Logan Paul’s new video and the death of science fiction legend Ursula K. Le Guin.

