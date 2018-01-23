Netflix’s ‘Mudbound’ scores four Oscar nominations

Amazon and Netflix both got some good news in this morning’s Oscar nominations.

Mudbound, a Netflix original that tells the story of two families (one black, one white) farming on the Mississippi Delta, got four nominations — including best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best adapted screenplay (Dee Rees and Virgil Williams) and best original song (“Mighty River”). In addition, Mudbound‘s Rachel Morrison has become the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

Netflix also did well in the best documentary feature category, with nominations for both Icarus and Strong Island.

Meanwhile, Emily V. Gordon and Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani were nominated for their screenplay for The Big Sick, which was distributed by Amazon Studios. The studio’s Manchester by the Sea won in the same cateogry last year.

Looking beyond the big streaming platforms, science fiction, fantasy and horror did pretty well overall, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Get Out both getting four nominations (Get Out was nominated for best picture!), Logan scoring a nomination for best adapted screenplay and The Shape of Water getting 13 nominations, the most of any film this year.

The winners will be announced on March 4.

Featured Image: Netflix