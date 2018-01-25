Sneaky Pete season 2 will debut on Amazon Prime Video in March

Sneaky Pete, the series created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, is heading into its second season. Amazon today announced that Season 2 of the drama/thriller will debut March 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sneaky Pete follows the story of Marius, a conman released from prison who decides to steal the identity of his cellmate Pete to avoid paying back a gangster he robbed in the past. Amazon reveals in today’s announcement that being Pete will come with its own consequences in Season 2.

Last year, when the series debuted, the show was the second-most streamed original scripted series on opening day for Amazon, getting a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stars Giovanni Ribisi, Jane Adams, Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Peter Gerety and Bryan Cranston.

Amazon says the series will be available in more than 200 countries and territories for Prime members.