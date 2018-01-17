Amazon Studios greenlights second season of The Tick

Amazon Studios has today announced that it has greenlit The Tick Season 2.

The series is yet another rendition of the animated version that ran in the 90s, as well as Fox’s live action version that starred Patrick Warburton. It follows superhero, the Tick, and his sidekick Arthur through half-hour long adventures.

The shows original creator, Ben Edlund, is returning for Amazon’s second season, as is Peter Serafinowicz (who played The Tick) and Griffin Newman (Arthur).

The second season will air with 10 episodes, and it will premiere on 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s how Amazon describes The Tick:

In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, Arthur (Newman), an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers, comes to suspect his city is owned by a global super-villain, The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley) who has been long thought dead. As Arthur struggles to uncover the conspiracy he falls in league with a strange blue superhero – The Tick (Serafinowicz). They launch into an adventure brimming with crazed arch-villains, blood-soaked vigilantes, and superhuman freakery.

This is just another small piece in Amazon’s TV and movie machine, which includes dozens of television series and the award-winning film Manchester By The Sea.

If you’re not sure how you’ll feel about The Tick, our own Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha dig into the nitty gritty on this episode of the Original Content podcast.