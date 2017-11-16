Crunch Report | The tech companies helping to educate the public on fake news and how to get free Postmates Unlimited
Stitch Fix set to raise $120M from downsized IPO
Today’s Stories
- These tech companies want to get rid of fake news
- Say goodbye forever to Facebook app invites
- Apple is giving out free Postmates Unlimited
- Mashable sells to Ziff Davis
- Virgin Hyperloop One goes to India
Credits
Written by: Sarah Buhr
Hosted by: Sarah Buhr
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: John Murillo
Notes:
- Tito’s continues his journey out in the Outback this week so you’re with me till Friday. Let’s enjoy this moment together. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
