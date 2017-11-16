Mashable reportedly selling to Ziff Davis for about $50 million

Tech site Mashable is being sold to publishing giant Ziff Davis, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The website, which focuses on tech and tech-related stories and has been publishing since 2005, will sell to Ziff Davis for around $50 million according to the report, which is far less than its valuation of $250 million, from a funding round it raised in March last year.

The all-out sale of Mashable comes after the publisher tried to secure additional funding throughout this year, according to the WSJ’s sources. After failing to receive adequate interest in a raise, it sought instead an all-out sale starting just a few months ago.

The report also claims that while a push towards video at the site initially resulted in a rosier revenue picture, it’s now on track to post a loss for 2017, despite its millions of monthly visitors.

We’ve reached out to Mashable for comment and will update if they provide a response.

