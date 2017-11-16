Media
Mashable
Publishing
Ziff Davis

Mashable reportedly selling to Ziff Davis for about $50 million

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook kills App Invites, the native app Like button and other dev features

Tech site Mashable is being sold to publishing giant Ziff Davis, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The website, which focuses on tech and tech-related stories and has been publishing since 2005, will sell to Ziff Davis for around $50 million according to the report, which is far less than its valuation of $250 million, from a funding round it raised in March last year.

The all-out sale of Mashable comes after the publisher tried to secure additional funding throughout this year, according to the WSJ’s sources. After failing to receive adequate interest in a raise, it sought instead an all-out sale starting just a few months ago.

The report also claims that while a push towards video at the site initially resulted in a rosier revenue picture, it’s now on track to post a loss for 2017, despite its millions of monthly visitors.

We’ve reached out to Mashable for comment and will update if they provide a response.

Featured Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Mashable
  • Publishing
  • Ziff Davis
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook kills App Invites, the native app Like button and other dev features

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard