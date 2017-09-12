FaceID will work with Apple Pay, third-party apps

Goodbye fingers, hello faces. With the introduction of FaceID, and the removal of the TouchID button, Apple today confirmed speculation about its next generation of on-device authentication when it comes to paying for things: you will now be able to buy goods using your new iPhone X, authenticating your identity with facial recognition.

Apple detailed the new iPhone X on stage today at the Apple press conference, including one of its standout features, FaceID. Essentially the replacement for Apple’s touch-to-authenticate system, TouchID, FaceID will unlock your iPhone and get you into your protected apps – like your financial apps, such as a bank’s app or Mint, for example – just by looking at your iPhone.

FaceID works by way of a variety of sensors. A “True Depth” camera system includes an infrared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector and more all at the top of the iPhone. The sensors combined with neural networks and machine learning techniques help to make a mathematical model of your face, that serves as your unique authentication mechanism to unlock your device. (Unless you have an evil twin, is today’s joke).

The system will work in the dark by illuminating your face, and it will adapt to your changing face over time – meaning, you can grow a beard and it won’t get confused.

One of its notable advantages is that it will also work with Apple Pay, which means you’ll be able to look at your phone in order to make a payment at a support terminal. To use this feature, there are just a few steps: you double-tap the button on the side of the iPhone, look at the iPhone X, then hold the device near the payment terminal to complete the transaction.