Linktree launches features to schedule and archive links

Link-in-bio company Linktree announced new features today including link scheduling, archiving, and the ability to automatically fetch your latest video from YouTube and TikTok.

Linktree now lets users schedule a link to go live on the page at a certain date and time. They can also choose from multiple time zones to align their drop or release according to the geography they are targeting. You can also select a deactivation time for scheduled links so you don’t have to manually deactivate an irrelevant link.

The Australia-based startup is also introducing an archiving feature for links that you might not want to display on your page. This action lets you preserve stats related to the link without having to delete it.

Linktree already lets you highlight content from different social media accounts. But for Pro users, it will now automatically fetch their latest TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook videos. The company previously offered a feature to automatically pull posts from social networks like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.

Additionally, the company is adding the ability for users to highlight a link through the “prioritize” feature. They can choose to expand a link automatically or animate it when someone visits their Linktree page.

The link archiving feature will be available to all users; scheduling link and prioritizing link features will be available for paid users subscribed to the Starter plan or above; and fetching the latest video feature will be available for Pro plan users.

Linktree, which has more than 45 million users, appointed former Webflow exec Jiaona “JZ” Zhang as the Chief Product Officer last month. The startup also hired Martin Gould and Johnny Hunter to lead its AI efforts — they founded the audio detection company Sonalytic. In 2017, they sold Sonalytic to Spotify and worked at the audio company until 2021. After that, they started Sequoia-backed content discovery startup This One, which is shutting down as the duo joined Linktree.

The company acquired two link-in-bio startups, Koji and Bento, last year. While Koji was discontinued, Bento is still active as a product.