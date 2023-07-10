Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles

Snap announced today that it is rolling out an integration with the link-in-bio tool Linktree to let people show off their work and other profiles on Snapchat. The social network is late to allow links in the profiles of creators. Until now, it only allowed brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators who are part of a special program — to include links.

Originally announced in April, the partnership will now allow anyone with a public profile to include links to their Linktree profile. Snap allows any user over 18 to create a public profile.

Snapchat users can head to their public profile, click on edit and select “Website or Linktree” to include their Linktree (or any other) URL. This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service.

The link-in-bio tool will also let creators show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that says “Add me on Snapchat” (or any other customized phrase). Additionally, Linktree will also get a place in Snapchat’s default share sheet.

With this integration, Linktree is also offering three months of Linktree Pro. Premium subscriptions include extra features like email and phone number collection, embedding the latest tweets and YouTube videos and NFT lock.

Earlier this year, Snapchat expanded its program to share ad revenue with eligible creators based on followers and monthly Snap views. The company also introduced a Public Stories feature that lets users share their Stories with everyone instead of just their followers or friends. Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that these initiatives are showing some signs of traction and have attracted names like Adam Waheed.

Linktree is adding more payment services and social media integrations to make it a top link-in-bio tool for creators. Last year, TikTok debuted its Profile Kit with the Australia-based company. In January, the company added a “Buy me a Gift” option for creators. Last month, Linktree acquired Sequoia-backed link-in-bio company Bento but didn’t specify what it wanted to do with the product.