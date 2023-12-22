Once again, Etsy’s layoffs come as no surprise Junkification and fierce competition paint a tough path ahead

Remember when we wrote that Spotify’s latest layoffs make sense? Well, we feel the same about Etsy’s announcement that it would lay off 11% of its workforce.

This is not us being callous with employees affected by these layoffs, or making excuses for what led the NASDAQ-listed marketplace to that point and could perhaps have been prevented. We are just saying that this isn’t much of a surprise.

The company’s fourth-quarter guidance was already a tell; it has now updated it further, telling investors to expect its “gross merchandise sales to decline between 1% and 2% during the period from the year-ago quarter and revenue to increase between 2% and 3%,” CNBC reported.

But more than quantitative, Etsy’s challenge is qualitative.