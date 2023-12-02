Shein a light

W

We won’t be getting our hands on a Shein filing just yet, but we can’t wait to — especially to understand the logic and math behind its ubiquitous ads. But in the meantime, we landed on some unexpected tidbits from Molten Ventures, which will be of interest to both VCs and founders.

Lights and shadows

Fast-fashion platform Shein confidentially filed to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports that consolidated earlier rumors. A few weeks ago, Bloomberg suggested that it was targeting a valuation of up to $90 billion.