TC+ Roundup: The venture downturn isn’t the end for Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand are facing the same challenges as the rest of tech: valuations have come back down, early-stage funding is up, and investors want their businesses to focus on sustainable long-term growth and a clear path to revenue.

But with Australia and New Zealand being isolated from the rest of the world, it creates a sense of urgency around building a global product. After all, “doing more with less isn’t a challenge — it’s the norm,” writes TechCrunch’s Rebecca Bellan.

Your pitch deck needs to be machine-readable

AI might not be replacing humans for everything, but it is taking over some tasks in the name of speed and efficiency. One of those tasks is reading through pitch decks, believe it or not. Making a pitch deck machine-readable isn’t hard, and the good news is that it doesn’t have to be at the expense of creative design and a good story.

VCs have a jargon problem and this is how to fix it

Using tech speak among our techy selves isn’t a big deal: It’s the quickest way to get a point across. But when speaking with customers, or others who aren’t really up on the jargon, it’s a better strategy to speak plainly, writes Northzone principal Molly Alter.

Securing generative AI across the technology stack

The rapid pace of AI innovation raises “new considerations regarding cybersecurity, ethics, privacy, and risk management,” according to Forgepoint Capital VP Connie Qian. As the regulatory landscape evolves, startups should focus on getting their interface, application and data layers secure.

Ask Sophie: I work at OpenAI on an H-1B. How can I explore immigration independence?

Dear Sophie,

I signed the OpenAI letter threatening to leave unless the board resigns. I’m an AI engineer on H-1B. I went through PERM and my EB-3 I-140 got approved. However, my priority date isn’t current yet. If Altman isn’t able to return, how can I stay in the U.S. and start exploring new opportunities at AI startups?

— Emboldened Employee