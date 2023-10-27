AI is going to make Big Tech even bigger, and richer

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is our Friday show, and we're talking about the week's biggest startup and tech news. Mary Ann and Alex were lucky enough to have Kirsten aboard for the roundup, which means we got to tackle an even wider array of stories than usual:
- Updates from the trial of former FTX CEO SBF; more here from our own Jacquie.
- Deals of the Week: Mary Ann was very interested in I Own My Data, while Alex wanted to talk more about AgentSync’s latest venture round.
- Carta’s CEO tried to beat back criticism, but wound up making more noise about his company’s missteps.
- Cruise hit a roadblock with its self-driving program; we dig into how to handle a crisis and how not to handle a crisis.
- And to close out, notes on earnings from Alphabet and Microsoft and what they may portend for startup-related AI software demand.
