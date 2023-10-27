Open Navigation

AI is going to make Big Tech even bigger, and richer

Alex Wilhelm Mary Ann Azevedo Kirsten Korosec Maggie Stamets 12 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Mary Ann and Alex were lucky enough to have Kirsten aboard for the roundup, which means we got to tackle an even wider array of stories than usual:

Equity comes out thrice-weekly for your delectation. We are back early on Monday with our weekly kickoff, see you there!

P.S. Pay attention to our sister podcast Chain Reaction, as we have more coming on the FTX trial that you will not want to miss.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!