SBF’s trial has started, and here’s what you missed

Today, we have a special episode for you: Equity teamed up with Chain Reaction and Jacquelyn Melinek to talk about the ongoing trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF.

The rise of FTX and its later implosion rocked the crypto world when the formerly massive crypto exchange went under last year. In the aftermath, the company’s executives have been charged with financial crimes. Many have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the government. SBF is not.

Here’s TechCrunch’s reporting on the trial thus far that we went over on the show:

That last entry goes over the opening statements, which we got into during the show. Jacquie, of course, hosts TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast, which is focused on all things crypto. We’re lucky to have her back on the mic.

More to come on the SBF trial. Stick close to TechCrunch!

